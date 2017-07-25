R Kelly hires Bill Cosby’s lawyer amidst allegations of sexual assault: Report

R Kelly has reportedly hired Bill Cosby’s lawyer to help him wade through the latest round of sexual assault allegations leveled against him.

Monique Pressley specializes in in civil litigation, crisis management and communications. According to The Daily Mail, she joined Kelly’s legal team following last week’s explosive Buzzfeed report alleging Kelly of holding several women in a sex cult.

Pressley previously represented Cosby in his own sexual assault case before stepping down last August.

It’s unclear whether Kelly is currently under investigation. Consequence of Sound has reached out to various law enforcement officials; the Johns Creek Police Department confirmed a welfare check back in December 2016, but Kelly’s residence was vacant when officers arrived. Other law enforcement officials declined comment.

Written by veteran Chicago journalist Jim DeRogatis, the Buzzfeed article alleges Kelly of brainwashing, grooming, and imprisoning six different women at his homes in both Chicago and Georgia. The story came to light after the family of one woman, 19-year-old Jocelyn Savage, reached out to DeRogatis. Three members of Kelly’s inner circle subsequently corroborated the parents’ allegations. Savage’s parents say their daughter has completely cut off communication with them and they fear she is suffering from Stockholm Syndrome.

In a subsequent interview with TMZ, Savage disputed her parents’ account, saying, “I am totally fine. I’m happy where I’m at. Everything is okay with me.” She said she hasn’t spoke to her parents in “five or six months” due to “everything they’ve been causing, problems in my life, saying [I’m a] hostage and being held against my will.” However, she became flustered and refused to answer TMZ’s questions regarding her whereabouts and whether or not she’s with other people.

For his part, Kelly released a terse, threatening statement through his other attorney, Linda Mensch. “Mr. Robert Kelly is both alarmed and disturbed at the recent revelations attributed to him,” the statement reads. “Mr. Kelly unequivocally denies such allegations and will work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name.”