R.L. Stine’s Fear Street books being developed as a movies series

R.L. Stine’s classic Goosebumps series was revived for the big screen back in 2015. Now, another one of the horror author’s ’90s-era projects, Fear Street, has been given the green light by Hollywood. Rather than just one movie, however, three are being developed individually and will be released back-to-back each month for three months, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Rising director Leigh Janiak is said to be at the helms of this new Fear Street franchise; she previously received attention for Honeymoon, her 2014 horror-thriller starring Rose Leslie (Game of Thrones) and Harry Treadaway (Penny Dreadful). Janiak is reportedly overseeing a room of writers who are tackling each of the three scripts. Kyle Killen penned the first; Zak Olkewicz is at work on the second; and Silka Luisa is in charge of the third. Chernin Entertainment (War for the Planet of the Apes) has been tapped as production company.

While Goosebumps made Stine a household name, Fear Street was also well received by readers, selling over 80 million copies. The series was set in the fictional town of Shadyside, Ohio, and, although focused on murders and ghosts like Goosebumps, it was considered much gorier and gruesome and aimed at an older teenage demographic.