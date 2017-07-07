Radiohead relaunch radiohead.tv with 2017 Coachella concert film: Watch

I promise, you’re not daydreaming: Radiohead have relaunched radiohead.tv with the intention to release recordings of several recent live shows. First up is the band’s full headlining set at weekend two of Coachella 2017. Not to be confused with the weekend one set mired in technical issues, this particular performance went swimmingly. The career-spanning set featured renditions of “15 Step”, “My Iron Lung”, “The Gloaming”, and “Reckoner” in addition to a five-song encore consisting of “No Surprises”, “Paranoid Android”, “Fake Plastic Trees”, “Lotus Flower”, and “Idioteque”. The video was directed by Kerry Asmussen. Watch it above and find the setlist below.

Setlist:

Daydreaming

Desert Island Disk

Ful Stop

15 Step

Myxomatosis

Lucky

All I Need

Pyramid Song

Everything in Its Right Place

Bloom

Identikit

My Iron Lung

The Gloaming

I Might Be Wrong

Bodysnatchers

Exit Music (for a Film)

Reckoner

Encore:

No Surprises

Paranoid Android

Fake Plastic Trees

Lotus Flower

Idioteque