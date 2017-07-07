Radiohead relaunch radiohead.tv with 2017 Coachella concert film: Watch

I promise, you’re not daydreaming: Radiohead have relaunched radiohead.tv with the intention to release recordings of several recent live shows. First up is the band’s full headlining set at weekend two of Coachella 2017. Not to be confused with the weekend one set mired in technical issues, this particular performance went swimmingly. The career-spanning set featured renditions of “15 Step”, “My Iron Lung”, “The Gloaming”, and “Reckoner” in addition to a five-song encore consisting of “No Surprises”, “Paranoid Android”, “Fake Plastic Trees”, “Lotus Flower”, and “Idioteque”. The video was directed by Kerry Asmussen. Watch it above and find the setlist below.
Setlist:
Daydreaming
Desert Island Disk
Ful Stop
15 Step
Myxomatosis
Lucky
All I Need
Pyramid Song
Everything in Its Right Place
Bloom
Identikit
My Iron Lung
The Gloaming
I Might Be Wrong
Bodysnatchers
Exit Music (for a Film)
Reckoner
Encore:
No Surprises
Paranoid Android
Fake Plastic Trees
Lotus Flower
Idioteque