Steven Spielberg unveils trailer for Ready Player One at Comic-Con: Watch

The sci-fi adventure film Ready Player One has been in the works for nearly a decade since Warner Bros. purchased movie rights to the Ernest Cline novel of the same name. Ahead of the Steven Spielberg-directed flick’s March 30th, 2018 release date, the studio presented its first trailer at Comic-Con on Saturday. Watch above.

Through appearances by Iron Giant, Freddy Krueger, Duke Nukem, and the Back to the Future Delorean, the trailer shows off the virtual world known as OASIS, a digital environment structured after the pop culture of the ’70s and ’80s.

Tye Sheridan stars as the film’s protagonist, Wade Watts, who discovers the hidden treasure locked within a virtual reality game. Once there, he must protect himself from other players desperate to claim victory themselves, including the Canadian blogger and object of his affection, Sam, aka Art3mis (played by Olivia Cooke).

Ben Mendelsohn has been cast as Nolan Sorrento, a high-ranking official at Innovative Online Industries, a multinational Internet service provider that hopes to take over and monetize the OASIS. Simon Pegg will portray Orgen Morrow, the co-creator of OASIS, while Mark Rylance is set to play James Donovan Halliday, the creator of OASIS who’s drawn comparisons to Howard Hughes and Steve Jobs. T.J. Miller will appear in the film as bounty hunter i-R0k.

Once again, the nostalgia trip begins on March 30th, 2018.