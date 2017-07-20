Red band Kingsman: The Golden Circle trailer premieres ahead of Comic-Con: Watch

20th Century Fox has been keeping its San Diego Comic-Con panel a closely guarded secret in the days leading up to the event. But with Hall H officially opening today, the studio is offering fans get an early peak at one of its most anticipated productions, Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

Matthew Vaughn returns as both director and co-writer for this sequel to 2014’s surprise smash Kingsman: The Secret Service. Much of the original’s cast is also back, including Taron Egerton, Mark Strong, Sophie Cookson, and somehow even Colin Firth, who appears to once again be on the side of the good guys despite very much dying in the original. When confronted with a new and powerful advisory (Julianne Moore), the British spies join forces with their American counterparts, the Statesmen, a group that includes Channing Tatum, Halle Berry, Pedro Pascal, and Jeff Bridges. Oh, and Elton John is in there somewhere as well.

Yes, it’s a star-studded cast, but it seems talent won’t be the only thing exploding on screen. The trailer reveals a number of nifty — and deadly — gadgets, including cologne bombs, suitcase rockets, and a laser lasso. A gentleman is always prepared, after all. Check out the new preview above, and catch Kingsman: The Golden Circle when it opens in theaters on September 22nd.