Red Hot Chili Peppers reunite with drummer Jack Irons to honor late guitarist Hillel Slovak: Watch

June 25th marked the 29th anniversary of the death of Red Hot Chili Peppers’ founding member and guitarist Hillel Slovak. As a tribute, the band performed their cover of Jimi Hendrix’s “Fire” in his honor last Sunday — the 25th — in Grand Rapids. What’s more, the Chili Peppers’ original drummer, Jack Irons, reunited with the band for the special performance.

Slovak died of a heroin overdose in 1988, though the singular fusion of funk and rock he brought to the band has served as the foundation for all of its music both then and now. Irons left the band shortly after Slovak’s death. John Frusciante and Chad Smith took over guitar and drum duties, respectively.

Though it appears on the band’s 1988 album Mother’s Milk, “Fire” was recorded with Slovak and Irons two years before as the B-side for their Fight Like A Brave 12-inch.

Watch the performance above.