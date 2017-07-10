Regina Spektor announces A Very Special Solo Performance US tour

Regina Spektor has announced a new run of US tour dates, but they’re not her usual shows. The intimate run of fall concerts will find the singer-songwriter/patron saint of Consequence of Sound alone at her piano. Appropriately dubbed A Very Special Solo Performance, the tour will stretch for a solid month from October 20th (Tucson, Arizona) to November 19th (New Haven, Connecticut).

(Read: How to Make a Heart Explode: A Conversation with Regina Spektor)

Before those gigs, however, the Spektor will perform at New York’s Central Park SummerStage and the Newport Folk Festival later this month. All the shows come in support of her latest album, Remember Us to Life. Find her full itinerary below.

Regina Spektor 2017 Tour Dates:

07/26 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

07/27 – New York, NY @ SummerStage

07/28 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

07/31 – Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Corn Exchange

08/01 – Sheffield, UK @ Sheffield City Hall

08/10-12 – Göteborg, SE @ Way Out West Fest

10/20 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

10/22 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

10/23 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

10/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

10/26 – Albuquerque, NM @ Popejoy Hall

10/29 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

10/30 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place

11/01 – Lincoln, NE @ Rococo Theatre

11/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

11/04 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

11/05 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

11/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Palace Theatre

11/08 – Reading, PA @ Santander Performing Arts Center

11/10 – Wilmington, DE @ The Queen

11/11 – Baltimore, MD @ The Hippodrome

11/13 – New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre

11/14 – Northampton, MA @ John M. Greene Hall at Smith College

11/16 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre

11/17 – Englewood, NJ @ Bergen PAC

11/19 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

Revisit Spektor’s video for “Black and White” below.