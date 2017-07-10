Regina Spektor announces A Very Special Solo Performance US tour

Regina Spektor has announced a new run of US tour dates, but they’re not her usual shows. The intimate run of fall concerts will find the singer-songwriter/patron saint of Consequence of Sound alone at her piano. Appropriately dubbed A Very Special Solo Performance, the tour will stretch for a solid month from October 20th (Tucson, Arizona) to November 19th (New Haven, Connecticut).
(Read: How to Make a Heart Explode: A Conversation with Regina Spektor)
Before those gigs, however, the Spektor will perform at New York’s Central Park SummerStage and the Newport Folk Festival later this month. All the shows come in support of her latest album, Remember Us to Life. Find her full itinerary below.
Regina Spektor 2017 Tour Dates:
07/26 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
07/27 – New York, NY @ SummerStage
07/28 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival
07/31 – Cambridge, UK @ Cambridge Corn Exchange
08/01 – Sheffield, UK @ Sheffield City Hall
08/10-12 – Göteborg, SE @ Way Out West Fest
10/20 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
10/22 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
10/23 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre
10/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre
10/26 – Albuquerque, NM @ Popejoy Hall
10/29 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
10/30 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place
11/01 – Lincoln, NE @ Rococo Theatre
11/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
11/04 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
11/05 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
11/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Palace Theatre
11/08 – Reading, PA @ Santander Performing Arts Center
11/10 – Wilmington, DE @ The Queen
11/11 – Baltimore, MD @ The Hippodrome
11/13 – New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre
11/14 – Northampton, MA @ John M. Greene Hall at Smith College
11/16 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre
11/17 – Englewood, NJ @ Bergen PAC
11/19 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
Revisit Spektor’s video for “Black and White” below.