Replicants are the future in new trailer for Blade Runner 2049: Watch

By now, we’re getting a little spoiled when it comes to Blade Runner 2049. There’s now a third trailer for the highly anticipated sequel from Oscar-nominated filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, though if you’re like this writer, you’ll probably have to strap yourself to a chair to stave off the urge to watch. Eh, fuck it, October is a lifetime away, right?

Right.

Once again, it cannot be overstated that this sequel looks fucking dazzling, no doubt fueled by the cinematography of Roger Deakins and the production designs of Dennis Gassner. It’s like one sweeping playground for its principal cast, specifically Harrison Ford, Ryan Gosling, Jared Leto, Mackenzie Davis, Robin Wright, Ana de Armas, and Dave Bautista. Watch above.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard, a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.”

Blade Runner 2049 hits theaters on October 6th, 2017. The great Villeneuve directs from a script by Hampton Fancher (who wrote the original) and Michael Green (Logan, Alien: Covenant). The original’s director, Ridley Scott, will executive produce.