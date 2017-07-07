Rhye return with two new songs, “Please” and “Summer Days”: Listen

Rhye have resurfaced today with their first piece of new material in four years. Following up on 2013’s acclaimed Woman album, the R&B duo has shared a pair of songs in “Please” and “Summer Days”.

The first is an aching cut and comes complete with a black-and-white music video directed by the group’s own Michael Milosh. “Summer Days”, meanwhile, is, as its title implies, a breezier selection built atop an infectious groove.

In a press release, Milosh discussed these new songs and hinted at a sophomore album: “Because we play live so much, we’ve built this show that’s somewhat different from Woman. It’s a little more psychedelic. I wanted to bring that to the second record. I really wanted to incorporate much more soulful and earthy colors. It had to be all live percussion and piano. The human intimacy had to come through the actual instrumentation on this record. ‘Please’ is the stepping stone to where we’re headed.”

Check out the “Please” video below, followed by streams of both songs.

“Please” Single Artwork: