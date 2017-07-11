Ridley Scott has lost his marbles over these Alien prequels

Photo by​ Heather Kaplan

Fun fact: Alien: Covenant wasn’t very good.

No, despite the exhaustive push by 20th Century Fox and director Sir Ridley Scott to paint this unnecessary blockbuster as an Alien prequel/reboot over a Prometheus sequel, the film made even less money than 2012’s Prometheus. It became, instead, another admirable instance of moviegoers ignoring trash at theaters this summer.

Surprisingly, however, that hasn’t stopped Scott from wanting to bastardize the series even further. Yes, as The Playlist points out, the legendary filmmaker behind Blade Runner, Legend, and Gladiator is now tearing off a page from The Book of George Lucas (not a joke) and wants to, despite past rejections, connect the series to Ellen Ripley.

“We’re heading toward the back end of the first Alien so [using CG] may be feasible,” Scott explains in a new interview. “I don’t think it’ll… but Ripley’s going to be somebody’s daughter. Obviously. We’re coming in from the back end. The time constraints, of what’s the time between this film, where we leave David going off heading for that colony, I think you’re probably two films out from even considering her.”

This all seems to jive with an interview last month, where he praised Lucas’ work behind Star Wars, saying: “George Lucas. You know, and the way he’s handled Star Wars has been spectacular. It’s what I’ve been trying to do to really evolve Alien, because in those days I wasn’t into making sequels, but now suddenly you realize, ‘Well, that’s stupid.'”

No, Scott, what’s stupid is taking everything that made your original film great and pilfering it through regurgitated narratives that not only squash any sense of mystery or imagination … but make the source material seem so inessential. It’s like hearing a great joke again, and again, and again, and again, and again. At some point, you hate the joke.

That point passed a long time ago.