Ringo Starr recruits Paul McCartney for new album, Give More Love, shares title track: Listen

It’s been a particularly active year for Beatles-related releases. Already, Paul McCartney’s announced his first new solo album in four years, and the band released a 50th anniversary deluxe reissue of their seminal Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. Now, Ringo Starr has confirmed his own new album, Give More Love, and he’s recruited an all-star lineup of collaborators that includes Macca himself.

The news of their collaboration was hinted at back in February, when Starr tweeted at his old bandmate, “Thanks for coming over man and playing Great bass. I love you man peace and love.” It marks the duo’s first new music together since Starr’s 2010 record Y Not.

Other collaborators include Joe Walsh, Peter Frampton, Benmont Tench, Edgar Winter, and more. Starr will head out on the road in support of the album this fall, His All-Starr Band (featuring Todd Rundgren) in tow.

Starr has also released the album’s title track, a charming and straightforward slice of pop-rock that emphasizes that “together, we can make a change.” Listen to it below via Spotify.

Give More Love arrives on September 15th via uME. Find the tracklist below, and note that the album’s four bonus tracks include new versions of “Photograph”, “Don’t Pass Me By”, “You Can’t Fight Lightning”, and “Back Off Boogaloo”.

Give More Love Tracklist:

01. We’re on the Road Again

02. Laughable

03. Show Me the Way

04. Speed of Sound

05. Standing Still

06. King of the Kingdom

07. Electricity

08. So Wrong for So Long

09. Shake It Up

10. Give More Love

11. Back Off Boogaloo (Re-do) *

12. Don’t Pass Me Buy (Re-do) *

13. You Can’t Fight Lighting (Re-do) *

14. Photograph *

* = Bonus track

Ringo Starr 2017 Tour Dates:

10/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

10/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

10/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

10/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

10/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

10/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

10/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

10/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

10/30 – El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre

10/31 – Austin, TX @ The Moody Theater

11/02 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

11/04 – Thackerville, OK @ Global Event Center at WinStar

11/07 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse

11/08 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse

11/11 – Atlanta, GA @ The Fox Theatre

11/12 – Norfolk, VA @ ODU Constant Convocation Center

11/14 – Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center

11/15 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theater

11/16 – Newark, NJ @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center