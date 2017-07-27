Rising country star Margo Price releases new four-song EP, Weakness: Stream

Country rocker Margo Price has only grown in popularity since the release of last year’s Midwest Farmer’s Daughter, which landed her guest spots on SNL, Colbert, Conan, and more. Knowing it’s best not to let that kind of momentum die, Price has today released a new collection of songs for us to stomp along with.

Called Weakness, the EP collects four new songs that oscillate between barroom swagger and tender balladry. Coming from Third Man Records, the EP was produced by Grammy winner Matt Ross-Spang (Jason Isbell, Zac Brown) in addition to Alex Munoz, Jeremy Ivey, and Price herself. Stream the whole thing below:

Weakness EP Cover Art:

Weakness EP Tracklist:

01. Weakness

02. Just Like Love

03. Paper Cowboy

04. Good Luck (for Ben Eyestone)

Price will also be hitting the road this summer and fall, where she’ll be supporting legends like Willie Nelson, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Chris Stapleton, John Prine, and Eric Church. That’s some good company for a young artist. View her full touring schedule below.

Margo Price 2017 Tour Dates:

07/27 – Hanover, NH @ Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth *

07/28 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre *

08/03 – Duluth, MN @ AMSOIL Arena ^

08/05 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^

08/10 – Hershey, PA@ Giant Center ^

08/11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion ^

08/12 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion ^

08/17 – Toronto, CA @ Budweiser Stage ^

08/18 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center ^

08/24 – Arrington, VA @ LOCKN’ Festival

08/25 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion at Meadowbrook ^

08/26 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion at Meadowbrook ^

09/02 – Zephyr Cove, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena +

09/03 – Zephyr Cove, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena +

09/07 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

09/08 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center #

09/09 – Jones Beach, NY @ Jones Beach Theater

09/17 – Ottawa, ON @ CityFolk Festival

10/01 – Columbia, MO @ Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

10/05 – Moline, IL @ iWireless Center ^

10/06 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena ^

10/07 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center ^

10/26 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center $

10/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center $

* = w/ John Prine

^ = w/ Chris Stapleton and Brent Cobb

+ = w/ Eric Church

# = Outlaw Music Festival Tour w/ Willie Nelson & Family

$ = w/ Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Soul2Soul Tour