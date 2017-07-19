Roger Waters shares emotional video for “Wait for Her”: Watch

Instead of focusing on his first solo album in 25 years, Is This the Life We Really Want?, most recent coverage of Roger Waters has been dedicated to the bitter back and forth with Radiohead over their planned Israel concert. That’s a disappointment, especially considering the album is a powerful and poignant statement for our times. Today, Waters is finally back to promote the release with a new video for “Wait for Her”.

The lyrics for the song were inspired by “Lesson From the Kama Sutra (Wait for Her)” by the late Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish as well as the tragic death of three-year-old Syrian refugee Alan Kurdi, whose body was discovered on the shores of Turkey in 2015. That emotional heft is present in the video, as well, as a flamenco dancer (Azzura, who also starred in Waters’ “The Last Refugee” clip) prepares for a performance with the memory of her young daughter weighing down on her.

“When Roger wrote this song, his adaptation of the poem took on a sensual yet melancholy tone, and the video needed to represent that,” director Sean Evans told Rolling Stone. “It needed to show femininity and sexuality but also needed to have an air of loss and pain, and longing for a time that was.” Evans even chose to represent that pain by placing a prominent scar on his star, Azzura. “That mark was important to the video – it is a symbol of the physical torment refugees endure.”

Watch the clip above. Waters is currently on the road for his Us + Them Tour, though at least one city is attempting to block his performances due to his support of the support the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement.