Run the Jewels dedicate Kimmel performance to Chester Bennington: Watch

Hip-hop heavyweights Run the Jewels delivered a two-song set on Thursday’s edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live. Behind their latest album, Run the Jewels 3, the two MCs threw down fiery performances of “Panther Like a Panther” with Trina and “Down” with the help of Joi. Between tracks, RTJ told the crowd they were dedicating their appearance that evening to Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington, who tragically passed away yesterday at the age of 41.

Watch “Panther Like a Panther” up above and “Down” below.

Recently, RTJ announced new fall tour dates, and the city of Atlanta honored Killer Mike by giving him his very own day.