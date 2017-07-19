RZA created beats inspired by Chipotle ingredients, for some reason

The music and culinary worlds have been crossing paths more and more these days, and not just for ad appearances or sponsorships. Julianna Barwick’s made music inspired by beer, and brewers have made beer inspired by S U R V I V E. Other collaborations have centered around food, such as RZA and Chipotle’s new partnership, which they call SAVOR.WAVS.

Basically, you visit this website and start building a Chipotle order. With every vessel, protein, and ingredient you choose, you’ll hear a melody or sound that’s meant to flow with whatever other fixings you choose. You can mix and match from 51 different ingredients. RZA produced each accompanying sound; we’re guessing he really struggled with the best way to evoke “soft corn tacos.”

The result of your “order” is a fully composed song, usually a funky one swarming with upbeat horns, symphonic strings, and jazz percussion. Doing it on a mobile device apparently results “in a stunning 360-degree visual experience that reacts in real-time” to its movement.

According to Mark Crumpacker, chief marketing and development officer at Chipotle, the project is meant to evoke the freshness of the brand’s grub. “SAVOR.WAVS supports our commitment to using only real ingredients in our food — without any colors, flavors or industrial additives,” he said in a statement. “As a parallel to the way we cook, RZA used only natural instruments, and composed them such that each unique combination works beautifully together.”

RZA also shared some thoughts: “I’ve always believed food, like music, has the power to change our day and even shape our world. SAVOR.WAVS continues to challenge us in how we think about food, what’s real and what’s responsible.”

RZA also gathered a group of musicians to make their own “remixes” using SAVOR.WAVS. They include the Wu-Tang Clan, The Head and the Heart, AWOLNATION, GRiZ and PANG!. Listen to a few of those below.

Hungry? Maybe? This thing is weird.