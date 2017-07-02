Menu
Sampha reimagines Solange’s “Cranes in the Sky” with just piano and vocals — listen

The British songwriter covered the track during a BBC 1 Radio broadcast at this year's Glastonbury Festival

by
on July 02, 2017, 4:30pm
British crooner Sampha has a habit of honoring his collaborators with sumptuous, soulful covers of their work. He previously reimagined Drake’s “Controlla” as a string-laden ballad, and now he’s given us a stripped-down, piano-only rendition of Solange‘s funky “Cranes in the Sky”, a standout from her 2016 album A Seat at the Table, on which Sampha collaborated.

The cover came during a live BBC Radio 1 broadcast at June’s Glastonbury Festival. Listen to it over at the BBC, where you can also hear Sampha play “Blood On Me” from this year’s Process.

Solange’s review?

Revisit the pair’s rendition of “Don’t Touch My Hair” from Solange’s Saturday Night Live performance last year.

