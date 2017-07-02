British crooner Sampha has a habit of honoring his collaborators with sumptuous, soulful covers of their work. He previously reimagined Drake’s “Controlla” as a string-laden ballad, and now he’s given us a stripped-down, piano-only rendition of Solange‘s funky “Cranes in the Sky”, a standout from her 2016 album A Seat at the Table, on which Sampha collaborated.

The cover came during a live BBC Radio 1 broadcast at June’s Glastonbury Festival. Listen to it over at the BBC, where you can also hear Sampha play “Blood On Me” from this year’s Process.

Solange’s review?

crying

sampha your voice and soul are unmatched https://t.co/7sa9AfWUAc — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) July 2, 2017

Revisit the pair’s rendition of “Don’t Touch My Hair” from Solange’s Saturday Night Live performance last year.