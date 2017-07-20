(Sandy) Alex G announces tour dates with Fleet Foxes, performs with Frank Ocean: Watch

Photo by Tonje Thilesen

Back in May, (Sandy) Alex G let loose Rocket, his “most developed and accomplished album yet.” Now, just a few weeks removed from the road, the singer-songwriter has announced a new batch of US tour dates for later this summer. Along with festival and headlining appearances, the trek includes a seven-day run supporting Fleet Foxes.

(Read: Top 25 Albums of 2017 (So Far))

In related live music news, (Sandy) Alex G joined collaborator Frank Ocean onstage for the first time at the Lovebox Festival in London last week. (Sandy) Alex G, who contributed to both of the R&B singer’s 2016 albums, Blonde and Endless, played as part of Ocean’s backing band, performing such songs as “Self-Control”.

Below, check out his updated tour itinerary followed by fan-caught footage from Lovebox Festival.

(Sandy) Alex G 2017 Tour Dates:

07/27 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point #

08/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park Bandshell #

08/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park Bandshell #

08/04 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall #

08/05 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall #

08/06 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre #

08/08 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland #

09/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Made in America Festival

09/09 – San Bernardino, CA @ High & Low Festival

09/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls

09/27 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop

09/28 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

09/30 – Lincoln, NE @ Lincoln Calling

10/01 – Iowa City, IA @ Gabes

10/02 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

10/04 – Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th St OKC

10/06 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/09 – Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records

10/10 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

10/11 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

10/13 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/17 – Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s

10/18 – Glasgow, UK @ Centre for Contemporary Arts

10/19 – Manchester, UK @ The Deaf Institute

10/20 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

10/23 – Nottingham, UK @ The Bodega Social Club

10/24 – London, UK @ Scala

10/25 – Cambridge, UK @ The Portland Arms

10/26 – Brighton, UK @ Patterns

10/30 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique

10/31 – Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Avant-Garde

11/03 – Cologne, DE @ Acephale

11/05 – Zurich, CH @ Papiersaal

11/06 – Munich, DE @ Milla

11/07 – Mainz, DE @ Schon Schon

11/08 – Berlin, DE @ Badehaus

11/09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhagen Jazzhouse

11/10 – Gothenburg, SE @ Oceanen

11/11 – Oslo, NO @ John Dee

# = w/ Fleet Foxes