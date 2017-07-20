(Sandy) Alex G announces tour dates with Fleet Foxes, performs with Frank Ocean: Watch

Photo by Tonje Thilesen
Back in May, (Sandy) Alex G let loose Rocket, his “most developed and accomplished album yet.” Now, just a few weeks removed from the road, the singer-songwriter has announced a new batch of US tour dates for later this summer. Along with festival and headlining appearances, the trek includes a seven-day run supporting Fleet Foxes.
(Read: Top 25 Albums of 2017 (So Far))
In related live music news, (Sandy) Alex G joined collaborator Frank Ocean onstage for the first time at the Lovebox Festival in London last week. (Sandy) Alex G, who contributed to both of the R&B singer’s 2016 albums, Blonde and Endless, played as part of Ocean’s backing band, performing such songs as “Self-Control”.
Below, check out his updated tour itinerary followed by fan-caught footage from Lovebox Festival.
(Sandy) Alex G 2017 Tour Dates:
07/27 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point #
08/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park Bandshell #
08/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park Bandshell #
08/04 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall #
08/05 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall #
08/06 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre #
08/08 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland #
09/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Made in America Festival
09/09 – San Bernardino, CA @ High & Low Festival
09/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls
09/27 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop
09/28 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
09/30 – Lincoln, NE @ Lincoln Calling
10/01 – Iowa City, IA @ Gabes
10/02 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
10/04 – Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th St OKC
10/06 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/09 – Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records
10/10 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
10/11 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
10/13 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/17 – Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s
10/18 – Glasgow, UK @ Centre for Contemporary Arts
10/19 – Manchester, UK @ The Deaf Institute
10/20 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
10/23 – Nottingham, UK @ The Bodega Social Club
10/24 – London, UK @ Scala
10/25 – Cambridge, UK @ The Portland Arms
10/26 – Brighton, UK @ Patterns
10/30 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique
10/31 – Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Avant-Garde
11/03 – Cologne, DE @ Acephale
11/05 – Zurich, CH @ Papiersaal
11/06 – Munich, DE @ Milla
11/07 – Mainz, DE @ Schon Schon
11/08 – Berlin, DE @ Badehaus
11/09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhagen Jazzhouse
11/10 – Gothenburg, SE @ Oceanen
11/11 – Oslo, NO @ John Dee
# = w/ Fleet Foxes