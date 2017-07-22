Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Sean Spicer breaks silence on Melissa McCarthy’s SNL impersonation: “It was stupid, or silly, or malicious”

Former White House press secretary wasn't a fan of the Emmy-nominated parody

by
on July 21, 2017, 10:05pm
0 comments

Sean Spicer’s departure from the White House likely means the end of Melissa McCarthy’s Emmy-nominated portrayal on Saturday Night Live. In a new interview with FOX News (via THR), Spicer broke his silence on McCarthy’s impersonation.

“When it’s funny, it’s funny,” but “sometimes it goes from funny to mean,” Spicer said. “I think that there were parts of it that were funny, but there’s a lot of it that was over the line. It wasn’t funny. It was stupid, or silly, or malicious.”

“But there were some skits on late-night television that I did crack up at,” he added.

For his part, Spicer’s old boss, Donald Trump, was reportedly left “rattled” by McCarthy’s impersonation — especially since McCarthy is a woman — and nearly fired Spicer because of it.

Revisit McCarthy’s portrayal, up for the Best Comedy Guest Actress Emmy, below.

Previous Story
American Horror Story reveals theme and title of seventh season in creepy trailer: Watch
Next Story
Netflix premieres new trailer for The Defenders at Comic-Con: Watch
No comments
More Stories