Sean Spicer breaks silence on Melissa McCarthy’s SNL impersonation: “It was stupid, or silly, or malicious”

Sean Spicer’s departure from the White House likely means the end of Melissa McCarthy’s Emmy-nominated portrayal on Saturday Night Live. In a new interview with FOX News (via THR), Spicer broke his silence on McCarthy’s impersonation.

“When it’s funny, it’s funny,” but “sometimes it goes from funny to mean,” Spicer said. “I think that there were parts of it that were funny, but there’s a lot of it that was over the line. It wasn’t funny. It was stupid, or silly, or malicious.”

“But there were some skits on late-night television that I did crack up at,” he added.

For his part, Spicer’s old boss, Donald Trump, was reportedly left “rattled” by McCarthy’s impersonation — especially since McCarthy is a woman — and nearly fired Spicer because of it.

Revisit McCarthy’s portrayal, up for the Best Comedy Guest Actress Emmy, below.