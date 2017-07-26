Selena Gomez is a beautiful mess in provocative “Fetish” video with Gucci Mane: Watch

Last month, Selena Gomez acted out several roles in the bizarre video for the Talking Heads-sampling “Bad Liar”. In the visual treatment for her latest single, “Fetish”, the 25-year-old pop singer goes a provocative route by playing out the lyrics with food and mouth imagery.

During the Petra Collins-directed clip, Gomez has a breakdown in her kitchen after throwing a bag of groceries against the wall. The self-destructive behavior plays out as she puts an eyelash curler on her tongue, smashes lipstick on her teeth, and even eats a bar of soap. Of course, collaborator Gucci Mane is completely oblivious to the scene as the rapper recites his verse. Gomez plays it all off at the end with a coy laugh after laying down in a snow angel fashioned in a cold locker.

Watch the scene unfold above.