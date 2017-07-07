Sesame Street’s Muppets reenact Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage” video in amazing mashup video: Watch

Mylo the Cat, owner of the isthishowyougoviral YouTube channel, has mastered the art of the mashup video. The man born Adam Schleichkorn is something of a hip-hop and childhood connoisseur, digging through hours of footage to find perfect lip synch matches like Arthur rapping Eminem’s “Not Afraid” or Barney the Dinosaur doing The Notorious B.I.G’s “Get Money”. His flawless combination of Kendrick Lamar’s “Swimming Pool (Drank)” and Rick and Morty even took home the 2017 Webby Award for Best Video Remix/Mashup (and Lord, did it deserve it; go watch).

For his latest project, however, he tried something different. Instead of his usual routine of making kids’ characters sing adult songs, Schleichkorn went the straight homage route. The crafty editor cut up scenes from Sesame Street Presents: Follow That Bird and recreated the classic video for Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage”. It’s an oddly fitting match considering the whole film is a road/chase movie starring a colorful cast of Muppets, not unlike the cop/chase clip featuring a bunch of ridiculously mustachioed characters. The whole thing is dedicated to the memory of Adam ‘MCA’ Yauch, and you can check it out above.

For reference, here’s the original “Sabotage” video: