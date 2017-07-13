Shabazz Palaces share strange video for “Welcome to Quazarz”: Watch

Feature photo by Nina Corcoran

Shabazz Palaces return tomorrow (June 14th) with a pair of new albums, Quazarz: Born on a Gangster Star and Quazarz vs. The Jealous Machines. As a final preview of the Sub Pop releases, the alternative hip-hop duo have released the video for the opening track off Gangster Star, “Welcome to Quazarz”.

The clip feels like a transmission from an alien planet, a collage of found footage scrambled through static and fuzz. In fact, there are messages throughout from The Guild, apparently the police force of the science-fictional world Shabazz Palaces have created, including one warning against the distribution of unauthorized “ideas, slanguage, strolls, or scripts.” Looks like this video slipped through the cracks, though, and you can watch it above.

In addition to the video, Shabazz Palaces have expanded their upcoming tour schedule with a run of European dates. Find their full itinerary below.

Both Gangster Star and The Jealous Machines are streaming in full here.

Shabazz Palaces 2017 Tour Dates:

07/15 – Granite Falls, WA @ Cascadia Festival

08/16 – Portland, OR @ The Star Theater *

08/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall U

08/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theatre *

08/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom *

08/21 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow *

08/23 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk (Outdoor Stage) *

08/24 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada *

08/25 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Spanish Moon *

08/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *

08/27 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm *

08/28 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle *

08/30 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups *

08/31 – Detroit, MI @ El Club *

09/01 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace *

09/02 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount *

09/03 – Quebec City, QC @ Le Cercle

09/05 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair *

09/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw *

09/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

09/08 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat *

09/09 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar *

09/11 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall

09/15-17 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

10/06 – Copenhagen, DK @ Jazz House

10/07 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand

10/08 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteateret

10/09 – Gotheburg, SE @ Pustervik

10/11 – Helsinki, FI @ Kuudes Linja

10/12 – Tallinn, Estonia @Sinilind

10/13 – Riga, LV @ Skaņu Mežs festival

10/17 – Bratislava, SK @ A4 Zero Space

10/19 – Ljubljana, SI @ Kino Siska

10/20 – Istanbul, TR @ Garaj

10/21 – Vienna, AT @ Arena

10/22 – Prague, CZ @ StrunyPodzimu Festival

10/23 – Berlin, DE @ Gretchen

10/26 – Dudingen, CH @ Bad Bonn

10/27 – Zurich, CH @ Rote Fabrik

10/28 – Geneva, CH @ La Graviere

10/30 – Paris, FR @ Batofar

11/03 – Dublin, IE @ Sugar Club

11/06 – London, UK @ Oval Space

11/07 – Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute

11/08 – Glasgow, UK @ Art School

11/10 – Brussels, BE @ AB

11/09 -12 – Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who? Festival

* = w/ Porter Ray