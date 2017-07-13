Shabazz Palaces share strange video for “Welcome to Quazarz”: Watch

Feature photo by Nina Corcoran
Shabazz Palaces return tomorrow (June 14th) with a pair of new albums, Quazarz: Born on a Gangster Star and Quazarz vs. The Jealous Machines. As a final preview of the Sub Pop releases, the alternative hip-hop duo have released the video for the opening track off Gangster Star, “Welcome to Quazarz”.
The clip feels like a transmission from an alien planet, a collage of found footage scrambled through static and fuzz. In fact, there are messages throughout from The Guild, apparently the police force of the science-fictional world Shabazz Palaces have created, including one warning against the distribution of unauthorized “ideas, slanguage, strolls, or scripts.” Looks like this video slipped through the cracks, though, and you can watch it above.
In addition to the video, Shabazz Palaces have expanded their upcoming tour schedule with a run of European dates. Find their full itinerary below.
Both Gangster Star and The Jealous Machines are streaming in full here.
Shabazz Palaces 2017 Tour Dates:
07/15 – Granite Falls, WA @ Cascadia Festival
08/16 – Portland, OR @ The Star Theater *
08/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall U
08/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theatre *
08/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom *
08/21 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow *
08/23 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk (Outdoor Stage) *
08/24 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada *
08/25 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Spanish Moon *
08/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *
08/27 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm *
08/28 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle *
08/30 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups *
08/31 – Detroit, MI @ El Club *
09/01 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace *
09/02 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount *
09/03 – Quebec City, QC @ Le Cercle
09/05 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair *
09/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw *
09/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *
09/08 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat *
09/09 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar *
09/11 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall
09/15-17 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
10/06 – Copenhagen, DK @ Jazz House
10/07 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand
10/08 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteateret
10/09 – Gotheburg, SE @ Pustervik
10/11 – Helsinki, FI @ Kuudes Linja
10/12 – Tallinn, Estonia @Sinilind
10/13 – Riga, LV @ Skaņu Mežs festival
10/17 – Bratislava, SK @ A4 Zero Space
10/19 – Ljubljana, SI @ Kino Siska
10/20 – Istanbul, TR @ Garaj
10/21 – Vienna, AT @ Arena
10/22 – Prague, CZ @ StrunyPodzimu Festival
10/23 – Berlin, DE @ Gretchen
10/26 – Dudingen, CH @ Bad Bonn
10/27 – Zurich, CH @ Rote Fabrik
10/28 – Geneva, CH @ La Graviere
10/30 – Paris, FR @ Batofar
11/03 – Dublin, IE @ Sugar Club
11/06 – London, UK @ Oval Space
11/07 – Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute
11/08 – Glasgow, UK @ Art School
11/10 – Brussels, BE @ AB
11/09 -12 – Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who? Festival
* = w/ Porter Ray