Sheer Mag unveil debut album Need to Feel Your Love: Stream

Photo by Marie Lin

Next week, July 14th, Sheer Mag will release their debut album, Need to Feel Your Love. In anticipation, the record is streaming in full over on NPR.

Need to Feel Your Love collects together 12 tracks, including early singles “Suffer Me”, “Just Can’t Get Enough”, and the title track. Though the LP is their first-ever full-length, it’s the latest in a long line of successes for the rising outfit, following a handful of EPs in 2014, acclaimed performances at Coachella to Primavera Sound, and “Can’t Stop Fighting”, one of the best punk songs of 2016.

(Read: The 50 Most Anticipated Albums of 2017)

A statement about the album’s political and social motivations reads: “By making a music both painfully urgent and spiritually timeworn, Sheer Mag speak to a modern pain: to a people that too feel their flame on the verge of being extinguished, yet choose to burn a bit brighter in spite of that threat.”

“Here the band rolls up their sleeves, takes to the streets, and demands recompense for a tradition of inequity that’s poisoned our world,” it continues. “However, it is in our ability to love — our primal human right to give and receive love — that the damage of such toxicity is newly explored. Love is a choice we make. We ought not obscure, neglect, or deny that choice.”

Need to Feel Your Love Artwork:

Need to Feel Your Love Tracklist:

01. Meet Me In The Street

02. Need To Feel Your Love

03. Just Can’t Get Enough

04. Expect The Bayonet

05. Rank And File

06. Turn It Up

07. Suffer Me

08. Pure Desire

09. Until You Find The One

10. Milk And Honey

11. Can’t Play It Cool

12. (Say Goodbye To) Sophie Scholl