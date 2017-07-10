Sky Ferreira, Hudson Mohawke, and Au Revoir Simone appear on Twin Peaks: Watch

We’ve now hit the halfway point of Showtime’s Twin Peaks revival as the ninth episode aired on Sunday night (July 9th, as it so happened). It was a great way to enter the final stretch, too, as this one featured a good bevy of guest stars.

Sky Ferreira, someone who’s been frequently connected to David Lynch in recent years, appeared in an acting role on the show. She portrayed a rough looking individual at the infamous Roadhouse, her teeth and rashes evidence of some terrible hygiene. On the Bang Bang Bar stage, meanwhile, Hudson Mohawke debuted a new song called “Human”. After the DJ’s set, Au Revoir Simone returned for a second time this season to close out the show with a performance of “A Violent Yet Flammable World” off 2007’s The Bird of Music.

(Read: Top 10 TV Shows of 2017 (So Far))

Above, you can watch some of Ferreira’s scene (“Have you seen that penguin?” is now my go-to nonsense line) and Au Revoir Simone’s performance. The full episode, including HudMo’s performance, can be viewed on Hulu.

Past guest performances on the show have included Nine Inch Nails, Sharon Van Etten; Chromatics; and a collaboration between Dirty Beaches’ Alex Zhang Hungtai, Lynch’s son Riley, and music supervisor Dean Hurley called Trouble. In addition to a soundtrack featuring Angelo Badalamenti’s score, a collection of music performed on the show will also be released.