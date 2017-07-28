Slayer rage through “Raining Blood” on Fallon: Watch

Despite their iconic status, a Slayer television performance is a rarity. By our count, prior to last night the band had just two late-night appearances to their name, the most recent of which took place seven years ago. But with a date scheduled at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night, Slayer were once again given the opportunity to explode a nation of ear drums. Appearing on Thursday night’s episode of The Tonight Show, the heavy metal legends tore through their iconic rager, “Raining Blood”, and also shared some stories from the road in an online segment called “Tales From Tour.”

Slayer are amidst a summer tour with Lamb of God and Behemoth.