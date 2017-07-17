Sony’s adaptation of Stephen King’s The Dark Tower is only 95 minutes long

It’s been rumored for some time now that Sony’s forthcoming adaptation of Stephen King’s The Dark Tower has a short runtime. Well, now it’s been confirmed by the British Board of Film Classification, who registered the film at an alarmingly lean 95 minutes.

This is concerning to diehard fans for a variety of reasons. For starters, the source material is complicated, to say the least, so trying to compact the story into an hour and a half doesn’t exactly bode well for those hopinh to get an agreeable adaptation.

What’s more, this is said to be the beginning of a proposed Dark Tower franchise, which means director Nikolaj Arcel must be doing a hell of a lot of world building in such a short time frame. Perhaps there’s a reason we’ve been seeing the same scenes repeatedly.

Then again, the series’ first book, The Gunslinger, is fairly short in length, so there’s an argument to be made that the first story could be told in 95 minutes on screen. And as The Ringer’s K. Austin Collins recently argued, not all movies need to be 120+ minutes, either.

Even so, given everything we know about this troubled project — from the constant delays to the hush-hush reshoots to the astounding lack of marketing — Constant Readers should be going into this with very, very, very low expectations.

Either way, we'll find out on August 4th when The Dark Tower hits theaters.