Speedy Ortiz share new song “Screen Gem” in honor of departing guitarist Devin McKnight: Stream

Photo by Eric Voake; Devin McKnight pictured far right

Over the last few months, Speedy Ortiz have written new music to benefit Planned Parenthood (a cover of TV on the Radio’s “Young Liars”) and the anti-Trump compilation Our First 100 Days (“In My Way”). The Massachusetts-based indie rockers are back today with another new song, only this time it’s in honor of Devin McKnight, their longtime guitarist who’s just announced his departure from the band.

Titled “Screen Gem”, it serves as the last unreleased Speedy Ortiz track to feature McKnight’s contributions, and was recorded exactly almost two years ago in Vermont by producer/mixer John Angello (Kurt Vile, Sonic Youth). In a tweet, singer Sadie Dupuis explained that McKnight’s next gig is fronting a band called Maneka. He also requested all proceeds from the song go toward CLOSERikers, a nonprofit working to reform New York City’s criminal justice system.

Below, hear “Screen Gem” and all its intertwining, discordant guitars.

here's an old song but it's new to you, it's our last speedy song with @dirwinsdead for now, we love you devin https://t.co/yDWZVpRrDP pic.twitter.com/yHwOiQ7Wyv — sadie dupuis (@sad13) July 7, 2017

“Screen Gem” Artwork: