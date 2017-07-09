Menu
Speedy Ortiz share new song “Screen Gem” in honor of departing guitarist Devin McKnight: Stream

The unearthed track is the last to feature McKnight's contributions

on July 09, 2017, 12:56pm
Photo by Eric Voake; Devin McKnight pictured far right

Over the last few months, Speedy Ortiz have written new music to benefit Planned Parenthood (a cover of TV on the Radio’s “Young Liars”) and the anti-Trump compilation Our First 100 Days (“In My Way”). The Massachusetts-based indie rockers are back today with another new song, only this time it’s in honor of Devin McKnight, their longtime guitarist who’s just announced his departure from the band.

Titled “Screen Gem”, it serves as the last unreleased Speedy Ortiz track to feature McKnight’s contributions, and was recorded exactly almost two years ago in Vermont by producer/mixer John Angello (Kurt Vile, Sonic Youth). In a tweet, singer Sadie Dupuis explained that McKnight’s next gig is fronting a band called Maneka. He also requested all proceeds from the song go toward CLOSERikers, a nonprofit working to reform New York City’s criminal justice system.

Below, hear “Screen Gem” and all its intertwining, discordant guitars.

“Screen Gem” Artwork:

a0674818933 10 Speedy Ortiz share new song Screen Gem in honor of departing guitarist Devin McKnight: Stream

