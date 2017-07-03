Spike Lee’s new Netflix adaptation of She’s Gotta Have It receives its first trailer: Watch

Over the past few years, Spike Lee has been one of the more open-minded veteran filmmakers when it comes to new, alternative distribution models. His 2014 film Da Sweet Blood of Jesus was released through Vimeo, Chi-Raq was among Amazon Studios’ first releases, and now the update of his classic 1986 feature-length debut She’s Gotta Have It will arrive as a 10-episode Netflix series, just in time for the holidays.

The original film surrounded Nola Darling (originally Tracy Camilla Johns), a young woman experiencing the whole spectrum of dating through her three simultaneous suitors, from an alpha male to an affluent businessman to an enthusiastic local. Although it’ll be curious to see how Lee updates some of the admittedly dated perspective on young womanhood from the original film (specifically the parts where “settling down” is an absolute endgame), the prolific filmmaker can still hang with the best when he’s engaged in his material.

If the brief scenes from Netflix’s first full trailer for the series are any indication, the director is well within his element. DeWanda Wise will take over as Nola, with Cleo Anthony and Lyriq Bent and Anthony Ramos stepping in as the love interests. (Ramos, in particular, has some iconic shoes to fill; Mars Blackmon was originally portrayed by Lee himself.) She’s Gotta Have It is currently slated to premiere on November 23rd, or rather, Thanksgiving Day.