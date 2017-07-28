Spoon perform “Can I Sit Next To You” on Colbert: Watch

Last night, Spoon stopped by the Late Show with Stephen Colbert to play “Can I Sit Next To You”. The sexy, danceable tune is the band’s second single off this year’s excellent new album, Hot Thoughts, one of our favorite records of 2017 (thus far). The Austin indie rockers delivered a typically contagious performance, led by frontman Britt Daniel’s lively stage presence. Catch the replay above.

(Read: Britt Daniel Breaks Down His Band’s Entire Discography)

“Can I Sit Next To You?” is the third Hot Thoughts cut Spoon have played on the late night circuit this album cycle, following performances of the record’s title track on Kimmel and “I Ain’t The One” on Corden. Spoon are in the midst of massive tour that sees them traversing North America with the likes of The Shins and Belle and Sebastian before heading across the pond for a run of European dates in November.

Spoon 2017 Tour Dates:

07/28 – New York, NY @ Panorama Music Festival

07/29 – Camden, NJ @ XPoNential Music Festival

07/30 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ^*

08/01 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore #

08/03 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/06 – Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^

08/08 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen

08/09 – Bellvue, CO @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre

08/27 – Portland, OR @ MusicFestNW Presents Project Pabst

08/28 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory +

08/30 – Edmonton, AB @ Winspear Centre +

08/31 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall +

09/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Malkin Bowl +

09/05 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory +

09/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot +

09/10 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre $

09/11 – Omaha, NE @ Sokol Auditorium $

09/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater $

09/14 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theatre

09/15 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theater $

09/16 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theater $

09/30 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theater !

10/01 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union !

10/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theater !

10/05 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater !

10/17 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

10/20 – Columbia, SC @ Music Farm

10/21 – Jacksonville, FL @ Mavericks

11/02 – Brussels, Belgium @ Orangerie at Botanique

11/03 – The Hague, Netherlands @ Crossing Border Festival

11/04 – Holstein, Germany @ Rolling Stone Weekender

11/06 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

11/07 – Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory

11/09 – Cambridge, UK @ The Junction

11/10 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Grote Zaal

11/11 – Basel, CH @ Kaserne

11/12 – Milano, IT @ Santeria Social Club

11/14 – Barcelona, ES @ La Riviera

11/15 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera

11/16 – Porto, PT @ Porto Coliseum

11/17 – Lisbon, PT @ Coliseu dos Recreios

# = w/ Cherry Glazerr

^ = w/ Belle & Sebastian

* = w/ Andrew Bird

+ = w/ White Reaper

$ = w/ Twin Peaks

! = w/ The Shins