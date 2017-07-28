Spoon perform “Can I Sit Next To You” on Colbert: Watch

Last night, Spoon stopped by the Late Show with Stephen Colbert to play “Can I Sit Next To You”. The sexy, danceable tune is the band’s second single off this year’s excellent new album, Hot Thoughts, one of our favorite records of 2017 (thus far). The Austin indie rockers delivered a typically contagious performance, led by frontman Britt Daniel’s lively stage presence. Catch the replay above.
(Read: Britt Daniel Breaks Down His Band’s Entire Discography)
“Can I Sit Next To You?” is the third Hot Thoughts cut Spoon have played on the late night circuit this album cycle, following performances of the record’s title track on Kimmel and “I Ain’t The One” on Corden. Spoon are in the midst of massive tour that sees them traversing North America with the likes of The Shins and Belle and Sebastian before heading across the pond for a run of European dates in November.
Spoon 2017 Tour Dates:
07/28 – New York, NY @ Panorama Music Festival
07/29 – Camden, NJ @ XPoNential Music Festival
07/30 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ^*
08/01 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore #
08/03 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/06 – Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^
08/08 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen
08/09 – Bellvue, CO @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre
08/27 – Portland, OR @ MusicFestNW Presents Project Pabst
08/28 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory +
08/30 – Edmonton, AB @ Winspear Centre +
08/31 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall +
09/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Malkin Bowl +
09/05 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory +
09/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot +
09/10 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre $
09/11 – Omaha, NE @ Sokol Auditorium $
09/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater $
09/14 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theatre
09/15 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theater $
09/16 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theater $
09/30 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theater !
10/01 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union !
10/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theater !
10/05 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater !
10/17 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
10/20 – Columbia, SC @ Music Farm
10/21 – Jacksonville, FL @ Mavericks
11/02 – Brussels, Belgium @ Orangerie at Botanique
11/03 – The Hague, Netherlands @ Crossing Border Festival
11/04 – Holstein, Germany @ Rolling Stone Weekender
11/06 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2
11/07 – Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory
11/09 – Cambridge, UK @ The Junction
11/10 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Grote Zaal
11/11 – Basel, CH @ Kaserne
11/12 – Milano, IT @ Santeria Social Club
11/14 – Barcelona, ES @ La Riviera
11/15 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera
11/16 – Porto, PT @ Porto Coliseum
11/17 – Lisbon, PT @ Coliseu dos Recreios
# = w/ Cherry Glazerr
^ = w/ Belle & Sebastian
* = w/ Andrew Bird
+ = w/ White Reaper
$ = w/ Twin Peaks
! = w/ The Shins