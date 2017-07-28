Stephen King was spotted rocking out at a Rancid concert last night

Photo by Nik Carter

Look, Stephen King may be the master of horror, but that doesn’t mean he’s listening to Current 93 all day. Anybody who’s read the man’s books knows he’s a longtime rock fan—Bruce Springsteen, The Rolling Stones, and Jerry Lee Lewis routinely pop up in his work. Now, fans might want to keep an eye out for a Rancid reference in his upcoming Sleeping Beauties, as the author was seen at a punk show at The Darling’s Waterfront Pavillion in Bangor, Maine yesterday.

Rancid rocked alongside Dropkick Murphys, Bouncing Souls, and Stiff Little Fingers’ Jake Burns at the waterfront show, though it’s clear where his dad-rocking heart lies.

King is a documented fan of the punk rockers. Back in 2014, he praised the band’s …Honor is All We Know.

The new Rancid album, HONOR IS ALL WE KNOW, is a post-punk classic. Streaming free, too. Very cool. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 24, 2014

Based on his response to last night’s show, he must also dig year’s Trouble Maker.

If you’re as into Stephen King as Stephen King is into Rancid, check out Consequence of Sound’s podcast on the novelist, The Losers’ Club. Just today we just dropped a new episode on the 1980 novel Firestarter.