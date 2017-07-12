Stewart Copeland, Adrian Belew, more form supergroup Gizmodrome, announce self-titled debut album

Gizmodrome is an all-new supergroup comprised of veteran, A-list musicians in Stewart Copeland (The Police), Mark King (Level 42), Adrian Belew (ex-King Crimson, David Bowie, Frank Zappa), and Italian singer/multi-instrumentalist Vittorio Cosma. Together, they’ve joined forces to record their self-titled full-length debut, which is due to hit stores on September 15th through earMUSIC.

Produced by Claudio Dentes, a longtime figure in the Italian production industry, Gizmodrome came together as a result of all four musicians physically meeting up in one place in Italy — a rare sight given today’s reliance on internet communication. “Vittorio and I have been playing together for years, in Italy, but it got serious when Adrian and Mark joined us for 15 days of wild creativity in a Milan recording studio,” Copeland explained in a press statement of their magical recording process. “If you put the right guys together in a rehearsal room, ‘strange things’ definitely happen!”

To preview the self-titled LP, the supergroup has shared its first-ever proper single, a lively, keyboard-laden cut titled “Amaka Pipa”. Hear it below.