Stone Temple Pilots announce massive Core reissue for 25th anniversary

Stone Temple Pilots burst onto the grunge scene with their debut album, 1992’s Core, propelled by the powerful vocals of their late frontman Scott Weiland and accompanied by guitarist Dean DeLeo, bassist Robert DeLeo, and drummer Eric Kretz. This fall marks the 25th anniversary of the release, and the band is celebrating with a remastered deluxe reissue, out September 29th on Rhino.

The Core Super Deluxe Edition includes four CDs with the newly remastered original album, as well as more than two hours of unreleased demos and live performances, including the band’s performance on MTV Unplugged. The set also includes a vinyl of the original album and a DVD with a 5.1 Surround Sound mix of the album with videos for the album’s four singles. It’s limited to 15,000 copies worldwide and is packaged in a detailed, 12 x 12 hardcover book with rare and unseen photographs.

In addition, fans can pre-order an exclusive bundle including the Super Deluxe Edition plus a bonus replica 7-inch vinyl single of “Plush” that was originally released in the UK in 1993.

There’s also a two CD Core Deluxe Edition containing the album remaster along with rare B-sides and unreleased demos. A single disc of the remaster will also be available. The Super Deluxe version will be released to digital download and streaming services as well.

Core Album Artwork:

Core Super Deluxe Edition Tracklist:

Disc One (Original Album Remastered)

01. Dead & Bloated

02. Sex Type Thing

03. Wicked Garden

04. No Memory

05. Sin

06. Naked Sunday

07. Creep

08. Piece of Pie

09. Plush

10. Wet My Bed

11. Crackerman

12. Where the River Goes

Disc Two (Demos and B-sides)

01. Only Dying – Demo *

02. Wicked Garden – Demo *

03. Naked Sunday – Demo *

04. Where the River Goes – Demo *

05. Dead & Bloated – Demo *

06. Sex Type Thing – Demo *

07. Sin – Demo *

08. Creep – Demo *

09. Plush – Demo *

10. Sex Type Thing – Swing Type Version

11. Plush – Acoustic Type Version

12. Creep – New Album Version

13. Plush – Acoustic from MTV Headbanger’s Ball (Take 1)

Disc Three (Live 1993)

Live At Castaic Lake Natural Amphitheater (July 2, 1993)

01. Crackerman *

02. Wicked Garden *

03. No Memory *

04. Sin *

05. Plush *

06. Where the River Goes *

07. Sex Type Thing *

08. Wet My Bed *

09. Naked Sunday *

Live At the Reading Festival (August 27, 1993)

10. Wicked Garden

11. No Memory *

12. Sin

13. Lounge Fly *

14. Dead & Bloated

15. Sex Type Thing

16. Naked Sunday *

Disc Four (MTV Unplugged – November 17, 1993)

01. Crackerman

02. Creep *

03. Andy Warhol

04. Plush *

05. Big Empty *

06. Wicked Garden *

07. Sex Type Thing *

Disc Five (DVD – Original Album 5.1 Mix, 24/96 Stereo Audio, And Music Videos)

* = previously unreleased