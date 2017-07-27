Stone Temple Pilots share previously unreleased “Sex Type Thing” demo: Stream

Yesterday, Stone Temple Pilots announced plans to release a special 25th anniversary of their debut album, Core. Due out September 29th via Rhino, the remastered deluxe reissue promises more than two hours of unreleased demos and live performances and other bonus goodies such as a hardcover book featuring never-before-seen photos.
Now, less than a day later, the reissue is being previewed with a demo of “Sex Type Thing”, Core’s lead track and the alt-rock outfit’s first official single. Though it eventually placed within Billboard’s Top 25 Album Rock Tracks list, the song was not without its detractors, who criticized its controversial lyrics about rape. Late frontman Scott Weiland defended the track, maintaining that it was actually anti-rape, previously saying, “This song is really not about sex at all. It’s about control, violence and abuse of power.”
Hear the demo recording below.
Core Super Deluxe Edition Tracklist:
Disc One (Original Album Remastered)
01. Dead & Bloated
02. Sex Type Thing
03. Wicked Garden
04. No Memory
05. Sin
06. Naked Sunday
07. Creep
08. Piece of Pie
09. Plush
10. Wet My Bed
11. Crackerman
12. Where the River Goes
Disc Two (Demos and B-sides)
01. Only Dying – Demo *
02. Wicked Garden – Demo *
03. Naked Sunday – Demo *
04. Where the River Goes – Demo *
05. Dead & Bloated – Demo *
06. Sex Type Thing – Demo *
07. Sin – Demo *
08. Creep – Demo *
09. Plush – Demo *
10. Sex Type Thing – Swing Type Version
11. Plush – Acoustic Type Version
12. Creep – New Album Version
13. Plush – Acoustic from MTV Headbanger’s Ball (Take 1)
Disc Three (Live 1993)
Live At Castaic Lake Natural Amphitheater (July 2, 1993)
01. Crackerman *
02. Wicked Garden *
03. No Memory *
04. Sin *
05. Plush *
06. Where the River Goes *
07. Sex Type Thing *
08. Wet My Bed *
09. Naked Sunday *
Live At the Reading Festival (August 27, 1993)
10. Wicked Garden
11. No Memory *
12. Sin
13. Lounge Fly *
14. Dead & Bloated
15. Sex Type Thing
16. Naked Sunday *
Disc Four (MTV Unplugged – November 17, 1993)
01. Crackerman
02. Creep *
03. Andy Warhol
04. Plush *
05. Big Empty *
06. Wicked Garden *
07. Sex Type Thing *
Disc Five (DVD – Original Album 5.1 Mix, 24/96 Stereo Audio, And Music Videos)
* = previously unreleased