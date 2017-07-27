Stone Temple Pilots share previously unreleased “Sex Type Thing” demo: Stream

Yesterday, Stone Temple Pilots announced plans to release a special 25th anniversary of their debut album, Core. Due out September 29th via Rhino, the remastered deluxe reissue promises more than two hours of unreleased demos and live performances and other bonus goodies such as a hardcover book featuring never-before-seen photos.

Now, less than a day later, the reissue is being previewed with a demo of “Sex Type Thing”, Core’s lead track and the alt-rock outfit’s first official single. Though it eventually placed within Billboard’s Top 25 Album Rock Tracks list, the song was not without its detractors, who criticized its controversial lyrics about rape. Late frontman Scott Weiland defended the track, maintaining that it was actually anti-rape, previously saying, “This song is really not about sex at all. It’s about control, violence and abuse of power.”

Hear the demo recording below.

Core Super Deluxe Edition Tracklist:

Disc One (Original Album Remastered)

01. Dead & Bloated

02. Sex Type Thing

03. Wicked Garden

04. No Memory

05. Sin

06. Naked Sunday

07. Creep

08. Piece of Pie

09. Plush

10. Wet My Bed

11. Crackerman

12. Where the River Goes

Disc Two (Demos and B-sides)

01. Only Dying – Demo *

02. Wicked Garden – Demo *

03. Naked Sunday – Demo *

04. Where the River Goes – Demo *

05. Dead & Bloated – Demo *

06. Sex Type Thing – Demo *

07. Sin – Demo *

08. Creep – Demo *

09. Plush – Demo *

10. Sex Type Thing – Swing Type Version

11. Plush – Acoustic Type Version

12. Creep – New Album Version

13. Plush – Acoustic from MTV Headbanger’s Ball (Take 1)

Disc Three (Live 1993)

Live At Castaic Lake Natural Amphitheater (July 2, 1993)

01. Crackerman *

02. Wicked Garden *

03. No Memory *

04. Sin *

05. Plush *

06. Where the River Goes *

07. Sex Type Thing *

08. Wet My Bed *

09. Naked Sunday *

Live At the Reading Festival (August 27, 1993)

10. Wicked Garden

11. No Memory *

12. Sin

13. Lounge Fly *

14. Dead & Bloated

15. Sex Type Thing

16. Naked Sunday *

Disc Four (MTV Unplugged – November 17, 1993)

01. Crackerman

02. Creep *

03. Andy Warhol

04. Plush *

05. Big Empty *

06. Wicked Garden *

07. Sex Type Thing *

Disc Five (DVD – Original Album 5.1 Mix, 24/96 Stereo Audio, And Music Videos)

* = previously unreleased