Studio version of Nine Inch Nails’ cover of David Bowie’s “I Can’t Give Everything Away” surfaces online: Stream

During last night’s live comeback in Bakersfield, California, Nine Inch Nails debuted a cover of David Bowie’s “I Can’t Give Everything Away” from the Starman’s final album, ★ (Blackstar). As it turns out, a remix of the track surfaced back in January via an anonymous Soundcloud account. The arrangement is identical to the version played last night and features Reznor singing alongside Bowie. Take a listen below (via reddit).

As Trent Reznor explained prior to last night’s performance, he initially recorded the cover as his way of processing Bowie’s death last year. The two musicians were longtime collaborators, having toured together 1995 and later collaborating on the 1997 track “I’m Afraid of Americans”. Reznor also credited Bowie with helping him overcome his own struggles with drug and alcohol addiction. Following Bowie’s death in January 2016, Reznor wrote a lengthy essay in which he reflected on their relationship; read it here.