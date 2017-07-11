Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Sufjan Stevens, The National’s Bryce Dessner, and Nico Muhly cover David Bowie’s “Space Oddity” in Paris: Watch

Some of indie rock's finest pay tribute to The Man Who Fell To Earth

by
on July 11, 2017, 10:36am
0 comments

Featured Sufjan Stevens photo by Philip Cosores

Last night in Paris, Sufjan StevensThe National’s Bryce DessnerNico Muhly, and drummer James McAlister kicked off a tour behind their recently released collaborative debut album, Planetarium. In addition to performing their rich and inventive solar system-inspired originals, they slipped in a special tribute to The Man Who Fell to Earth himself, David Bowie, by covering the classic “Space Oddity”. Check out fan-caught footage up above.

 (Read: David Bowie Honored With His Very Own Lightning Bolt Constellation)

The indie supergroup’s Planetarium tour continues in Brooklyn next week.

Planetarium Live 2017 Tour Dates:
07/10 – Paris, FR @ Philharmonie de Paris
07/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Celebrate Brooklyn! at Prospect Park
07/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery
07/21 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

Previous Story
Netflix sets Stranger Things season 2 premiere date, shares new teaser : Watch
Next Story
Ridley Scott has lost his marbles over these Alien prequels
No comments
More Stories