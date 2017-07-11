Sufjan Stevens, The National’s Bryce Dessner, and Nico Muhly cover David Bowie’s “Space Oddity” in Paris: Watch

Featured Sufjan Stevens photo by Philip Cosores

Last night in Paris, Sufjan Stevens, The National’s Bryce Dessner, Nico Muhly, and drummer James McAlister kicked off a tour behind their recently released collaborative debut album, Planetarium. In addition to performing their rich and inventive solar system-inspired originals, they slipped in a special tribute to The Man Who Fell to Earth himself, David Bowie, by covering the classic “Space Oddity”. Check out fan-caught footage up above.

(Read: David Bowie Honored With His Very Own Lightning Bolt Constellation)

The indie supergroup’s Planetarium tour continues in Brooklyn next week.

Planetarium Live 2017 Tour Dates:

07/10 – Paris, FR @ Philharmonie de Paris

07/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Celebrate Brooklyn! at Prospect Park

07/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery

07/21 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater