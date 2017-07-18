Sufjan Stevens, The National’s Bryce Dessner, Nico Muhly perform “Mercury” on Colbert: Watch

Sufjan Stevens, The National’s Bryce Dessner, Nico Muhly, and James McAlister are making a few select live appearances behind their recently released collaborative album, Planetarium. On Monday night, they visited the Late Show with Stephen Colbert and delivered an out-of-this-world performance of “Mercury”. Watch the replay above.

The group has also revealed a video for the album track “Neptune”. Watch it below and also check out details of their trio of tour dates scheduled for this week.

Planetarium Live 2017 Tour Dates:

07/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Celebrate Brooklyn! at Prospect Park

07/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery

07/21 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater