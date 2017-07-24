Sylvan Esso announce new visual EP, perform updated version of “Rewind”: Watch

Photo by Shervin Lainez

This past April, Sylvan Esso dropped their second studio effort, What Now. They’ve since re-recorded a few songs off the album with additional help from some famous musician friends from their home state of North Carolina. These studio sessions have been captured for a new visual EP titled Echo Mountain Sessions, which is due to arrive this Friday, July 28th.

Spanning five tracks, the EP sees Sylvan Esso’s Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn accompanied by a big live band comprised of members of The Mountain Goats, Wye Oak, and Hiss Golden Messenger. Musicians from Meath’s and Sanborn’s other bands, Mountain Man and Megafaun, respectively, also contributed. Everything was recorded/filmed in just one day at Echo Mountain Studios in Asheville, just a few hours west of where Sylvan Esso are based.

“The songs breathe in this totally different way and [are] reflected back at us by our friends in our community,” Sanborn told NPR of this new full-banded approach to their music. “It just reminded me what they were.”

“Yeah, exactly,” added Meath. “We’ve got to get back to the center of the songs that we’d written. Honestly it mostly taught me about the idiosyncratic nature of Nick’s and [my] collaboration. We isolate ourselves in this tiny zone and make these songs. And then when we bring them out to other musicians. A lot of the time is spent explaining the rules of each song, which was actually quite weird.”

As a preview of this forthcoming EP, Sylvan Esso have shared footage from the studio of them performing an updated version of What Now closing track “Rewind”. Check it out below; NPR will debut a new video/song off the EP each day this week.

Echo Mountain Sessions Tracklist:

01. Rewind

02. Die Young

03. The Glow

04. Radio

05. Slack Jaw

Personnel on Echo Mountain Sessions:

Matt Douglas – saxophone, flute

Ryan Gustafson – guitar

Amelia Meath – vocals

Nick Sanborn – bass, keys

Molly Sarle – vocals

Alexandra Sauser-Monnig – vocals

Jenn Wasner – bass, keys

Joe Westerlund – drums

Sylvan Esso 2017 Tour Dates:

07/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Celebrate Brooklyn *

08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall %

08/05 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave %

08/07 – Minneapolis MN @ First Avenue %

08/08 – Omaha, NE @ Sokol Auditorium %

08/10 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre %

08/11 – Bellevue, CO @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre %

08/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot %

08/13 – Missoula, MT @ Traveler’s Rest

08/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore %

08/16 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom %

08/17 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom %

08/18 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune $

08/19 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune $

08/21 – Petaluma California @ Lagunitas Brewing Company %

08/22 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater %

08/23 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater %

08/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Palladium %

08/26 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park %

08/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren %

08/29 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater %

08/30 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater %

08/31 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall %

09/01 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theater %

09/14 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theatre #

09/15 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theatre #

09/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE #

09/17 – Detroit, MI @ The Crofoot Ballroom #

09/19 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! #

09/20 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues #

09/21 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s #

09/22 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium #

09/23 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre #

09/25 – Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note #

09/26 – Kansas City, MO @ CrossroadsKC #

09/28 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom #

09/29 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena #

9/30 – Pittsboro, NC @ Shakori Hills &

10/25 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

10/26 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus

10/27 – Cologne, DE @ Kulturkirche

10/29 – Hamburg, DE @ Mojo

10/30 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

11/01 – Munich, DE @ Ampere

11/02 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

11/02-04 – Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Paris Festival

11/04 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix

11/06 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute2

11/07 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

11/08 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

11/10 – Liverpool, UK @ Arts Club

11/11 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

11/12 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 TV Studio

11/13 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

11/14 – Dublin, IE @ Tivoli Theater

3/02-06 – Punta Cana, DR @ One Big Holiday @

* = w/ Middle Kids

% = w/ Flock of Dimes

$ = w/ Dana Buoy

# = w/ Helado Negro

& = w/ Tune-Yards, Wye Oak, Helado Negro, Well$

@ = w/ My Morning Jacket