SZA announces North American tour dates

SZA dropped her debut full-length, Ctrl, almost a month ago. Since then, fans have been clamoring to know when they’d have a chance to see the CoSigned R&B singer-songwriter live and in person. They’ve now finally been given an answer, as the Top Dawg signee has announced an extensive North American tour.
The dates kick off in mid-August in Richmond, Virginia and run straight through early October, capping off in Charlotte, North Carolina. A second leg then picks up on December 8th in Norfolk, Virginia, concluding just a few shows later in St. Louis, Missouri. Smino and Ravyn Lenae will serve as support for most of the concerts.
The full itinerary can be found below; venue information is forthcoming.
SZA 2017 Tour Dates:
08/16 – Richmond, VA @ TBD *
08/17 – Washington, DC @ The Fillmore Silver Spring *
08/18 – New Haven, CT @ TBD *
08/20 – Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall *
08/22 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre *
08/23 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre *
08/25 – Boston, MA @ TBD *
08/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Afropunk Fest
08/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts *
08/29 – Grand Rapids, MI @ TBD *
08/30 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews Hall *
08/31 – Chicago, IL @ TBD *
09/01 – Minneapolis, MN #
09/03 Lawrence, KS @ Granada *
09/05 Lincoln, NE @ TBD *
09/06 – Denver, CO @ TBD *
09/08 – Las Vegas, NV ^
09/10 – Sacramento, CA @ TBD *
09/12 – Santa Cruz, CA @ TBD *
09/13 – Eugene, OR @ Wow Hall *
09/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom *
09/16 – Portland, OR @ TBD *
09/17 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre *
09/19 – San Francisco, CA @ TBD *
09/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ TBD ^
09/22 – Tucson, AZ @ TBD ^
09/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ TBD #
09/28 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues ^
09/29 – Dallas, TX @ TBD *
09/30 – San Antonio, TX @ TBD *
10/01 – Austin, TX @ TBD *
10/03 – Houston, TX @ TBD *
10/07 – Miami, FL @ TBD ^
10/08 – Tampa, FL @ TBD *
10/09 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle *
10/11 – Greensboro, NC @ Cone Denim Entertainment Center *
10/12 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground *
12/08 – Norfolk, VA @ TBD *
12/09 – Baltimore, MD @ TBD *
12/11 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza *
12/13 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues *
12/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre *
12/16 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom *
12/17 – St. Louis, MO @ TBD *
* = w/ Smino and Ravyn Lenae
# = w/Smino
^ = w/ Ravyn Lenae
Revisit SZA’s performance of “Love Galore” and “The Weekend” at the 2017 BET Awards: