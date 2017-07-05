SZA announces North American tour dates

SZA dropped her debut full-length, Ctrl, almost a month ago. Since then, fans have been clamoring to know when they’d have a chance to see the CoSigned R&B singer-songwriter live and in person. They’ve now finally been given an answer, as the Top Dawg signee has announced an extensive North American tour.

The dates kick off in mid-August in Richmond, Virginia and run straight through early October, capping off in Charlotte, North Carolina. A second leg then picks up on December 8th in Norfolk, Virginia, concluding just a few shows later in St. Louis, Missouri. Smino and Ravyn Lenae will serve as support for most of the concerts.

The full itinerary can be found below; venue information is forthcoming.

SZA 2017 Tour Dates:

08/16 – Richmond, VA @ TBD *

08/17 – Washington, DC @ The Fillmore Silver Spring *

08/18 – New Haven, CT @ TBD *

08/20 – Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall *

08/22 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre *

08/23 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre *

08/25 – Boston, MA @ TBD *

08/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Afropunk Fest

08/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts *

08/29 – Grand Rapids, MI @ TBD *

08/30 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews Hall *

08/31 – Chicago, IL @ TBD *

09/01 – Minneapolis, MN #

09/03 Lawrence, KS @ Granada *

09/05 Lincoln, NE @ TBD *

09/06 – Denver, CO @ TBD *

09/08 – Las Vegas, NV ^

09/10 – Sacramento, CA @ TBD *

09/12 – Santa Cruz, CA @ TBD *

09/13 – Eugene, OR @ Wow Hall *

09/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom *

09/16 – Portland, OR @ TBD *

09/17 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre *

09/19 – San Francisco, CA @ TBD *

09/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ TBD ^

09/22 – Tucson, AZ @ TBD ^

09/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ TBD #

09/28 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues ^

09/29 – Dallas, TX @ TBD *

09/30 – San Antonio, TX @ TBD *

10/01 – Austin, TX @ TBD *

10/03 – Houston, TX @ TBD *

10/07 – Miami, FL @ TBD ^

10/08 – Tampa, FL @ TBD *

10/09 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle *

10/11 – Greensboro, NC @ Cone Denim Entertainment Center *

10/12 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground *

12/08 – Norfolk, VA @ TBD *

12/09 – Baltimore, MD @ TBD *

12/11 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza *

12/13 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues *

12/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre *

12/16 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom *

12/17 – St. Louis, MO @ TBD *

* = w/ Smino and Ravyn Lenae

# = w/Smino

^ = w/ Ravyn Lenae

SEE YOU SOON 🌹 A post shared by SZA (@sza) on Jul 5, 2017 at 12:47pm PDT

Revisit SZA’s performance of “Love Galore” and “The Weekend” at the 2017 BET Awards: