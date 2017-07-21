SZA performs “Love Galore” with Travis Scott on Fallon: Watch

Feature photo by NBC

Top Dawg Entertainment’s reigning queen SZA appeared as the musical guest on The Tonight Show on Thursday in support of her excellent debut album, Ctrl. The R&B songwriter enlisted the help of rapper Travis Scott to perform “Love Galore”, their collaborative single and one of the top songs in the month of June. SZA displayed an aura of both sexy cool and raw honesty (and fringe-tastic fashion taste), and we’re just over the moon that’s she’s finally getting her turn in the spotlight. Catch the performance up above.

SZA will tour North America beginning next month; she previously released a music video for “Drew Barrymore”, which featured a cameo from the actual actress.