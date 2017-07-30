Tame Impala perform “Love/Paranoia” live for the first time: Watch

Photo by Killian Young

Tame Impala’s ever-expanding arsenal of live songs received another entry this weekend, as Kevin Parker’s chameleonic psych project busted out Currents cut “Love/Paranoia” live for the first time at the Capitol Theater in Port Chester, New York on Thursday (July 27th). The band played the song again as a part of their epic Panorama Festival headlining set in NYC on Saturday and a fan in the front rows caught the action.

Additionally, Tame Impala dusted off “Sundown Syndrome”, from the band’s 2010 debut Innerspeaker, for the first time in seven years.

Saturday marked the band’s last announced concert of 2017, though the band is slated to appear on Monday night’s Tonight Show. For more Tame Impala-related goodness, check out our piece naming the group our Band of the Year for 2015.

Panorama Setlist:

Nangs

Let It Happen

Sundown Syndrome

The Moment

Mind Mischief

Sestri Levante

Why Won’t They Talk to Me?

Elephant

Why Won’t You Make Up Your Mind?

The Less I Know the Better

Eventually

Yes I’m Changing

Alter Ego

Love/Paranoia

Apocalypse Dreams

Encore:

Feels Like We Only Go Backwards

New Person, Same Old Mistakes