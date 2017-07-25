Tears For Fears postpone remainder of US tour

Photo by Heather Kaplan

Tears for Fears have postponed the remainder of their US tour, including a trio of co-headlining shows with Halls & Oates. In a statement, the band cited “a family emergency” as the reason for postponement. “All dates will be rescheduled with details to follow shortly,” the statement adds.

Tears for Fears are currently working on their follow-up to 2004’s Everybody Loves a Happy Ending with an expected release this year.

Tears For Fears 2017 Tour Dates:

07/25 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center ^

07/26 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

07/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center ^

07/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center ^

09/22 – Rio de Janerio, BR @ Rock in Rio

^ = w/ Hall & Oates