Tegan and Sara announce The Con X: Covers album

Tegan and Sara are spending 2017 celebrating the 10th anniversary of their breakthrough album, The Con. Last month, they revealed a fall acoustic trek dubbed The Con X: Tour to commemorate the LP. Today, on the exact day the record turns 10, the twins have announced plans to release a tribute album, The Con X: Covers.

The LP will feature 14 different artists covering each of the album’s tracks, which includes “Back in Your Head”, “Nineteen”, “Call It Off”, and of course the title track. Though a full list of participating musicians is still forthcoming, The Con X: Covers is set to drop October 13th via Warner Bros. Net proceeds from sales of the album will go to The Tegan and Sara Foundation to help support their work with LGBTQ girls and women.

In a statement announcing the effort, Sara wrote,

“When I hear another band or artist cover one of our songs it can be indescribable and pleasantly disorienting – creating hope where there was originally hopelessness or joy where there was only ever regret. A pop song can become a claustrophobic ballad, or an anguished confession might be transformed into a euphoric mantra. In some ways hearing someone else interpret something so familiar is a way to finally be freed from the personal history of the song and to hear it for the first time.”

Find Tegan and Sara’s upcoming tour itinerary below.

Tegan and Sara 2017 Tour Dates:

07/27 – Halifax, NS @ Rebecca Cohn Auditorium *

07/28 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre *

07/29 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom *

07/30 – Oro-Medonte, ON @ WayHome Music and Arts Festival

07/31 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues *

08/02 – Covington, KY @ Madison Theater *

08/03 – Chicago, IL @ Park West (Official Lollapalooza Aftershow) ^

08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/05 – Saint John, NB @ Area 506 Festival

08/06 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music and Arts Festival

08/12 – Regina, SK @ Regina Folk Festival

08/17 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater

08/18 – Columbus, OH @ Fashion Meets Music Festival

09/09 – San Bernadino, CA @ High and Low Festival

09/15 – Flushing, NY @ The Meadows Music and Arts Festival

10/20 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre #

10/21 – Las Vegas, CA @ The Pearl at The Palms #

10/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel #

10/25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic #

10/26 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall #

10/27 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore #

10/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre #

10/30 – Calgary, AB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium #

10/31 – Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium #

11/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre #

11/05 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple #

11/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre #

11/09 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre #

11/10 – Upper Darby, PA @ Tower Theatre #

11/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle #

11/15 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre #

* = w/ Japanese Breakfast

^ = w/ FRENSHIP

# = The Con X: Tour Acoustic Show