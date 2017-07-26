The Afghan Whigs cover Pleasure Club’s “You Want Love” for late guitarist Dave Rosser: Stream

The Afghan Whigs lost guitarist Dave Rosser to colon cancer almost exactly one month ago. Today, the alternative icons are paying tribute to their fallen bandmate with a cover of one of his favorite songs, Pleasure Club’s “You Want Love”.
“Pleasure Club was a legendary New Orleans band and Dave Rosser and I had spoken for years about performing this song,” said Whigs frontman Greg Dulli. “In light of his passing we decided to record it in his honor.”
“You Want Love” originally comes from Pleasure Club’s 2004 album, their second and final full-length. The band’s original singer and songwriter, James Hall, returned to lend his voice to the tribute cover. Take a listen below, and download it for free over at the Afghan Whigs’ website.
The Afghan Whigs have been performing the song live while touring Europe behind their latest release, In Spades. That tour will pick up with a second leg in August, followed by North American dates beginning in September. Find their complete itinerary below.
The Afghan Whigs 2017 Tour Dates:
08/04 – Vienna, AT @ WUK
08/05 – Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Music Bar
08/06 – Zurich, CH @ Mascotte
08/08 – Munich, DE @ Backstage Halle
08/09 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
08/11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival
08/12 – Rees, DE @ Haldern Pop Festival
08/13 – Helsinki, FL @ Flow Festival
08/15 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms
08/16 – Leeds, UK @ Church
08/17 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2
08/19 – Kiewit, BE @ Pukkelpop
09/06 – Orlando, FL @ The Social
09/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
09/08 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival
09/09 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
09/11 – Richmond, VA @ The National
09/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
09/14 – Boston, MA @ Paradise
09/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
09/18 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount
09/19 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House
09/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave
09/22 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
09/23 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
09/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall
09/26 – Detroit, MI @ St Andrews
09/28 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts
09/29 – Nashville, TN @ Exit IN
09/30 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
10/12 – San Diego, CA @ Belly Up
10/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre
10/14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
10/16 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
10/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
10/18 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox
10/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
10/21 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
10/22 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar
10/24 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
10/25 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
10/26 – Houston, TX @ Heights Theater
10/27-29 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Music Experience