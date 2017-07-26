The Afghan Whigs cover Pleasure Club’s “You Want Love” for late guitarist Dave Rosser: Stream

The Afghan Whigs lost guitarist Dave Rosser to colon cancer almost exactly one month ago. Today, the alternative icons are paying tribute to their fallen bandmate with a cover of one of his favorite songs, Pleasure Club’s “You Want Love”.

“Pleasure Club was a legendary New Orleans band and Dave Rosser and I had spoken for years about performing this song,” said Whigs frontman Greg Dulli. “In light of his passing we decided to record it in his honor.”

“You Want Love” originally comes from Pleasure Club’s 2004 album, their second and final full-length. The band’s original singer and songwriter, James Hall, returned to lend his voice to the tribute cover. Take a listen below, and download it for free over at the Afghan Whigs’ website.

The Afghan Whigs have been performing the song live while touring Europe behind their latest release, In Spades. That tour will pick up with a second leg in August, followed by North American dates beginning in September. Find their complete itinerary below.

The Afghan Whigs 2017 Tour Dates:

08/04 – Vienna, AT @ WUK

08/05 – Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Music Bar

08/06 – Zurich, CH @ Mascotte

08/08 – Munich, DE @ Backstage Halle

08/09 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

08/11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival

08/12 – Rees, DE @ Haldern Pop Festival

08/13 – Helsinki, FL @ Flow Festival

08/15 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

08/16 – Leeds, UK @ Church

08/17 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

08/19 – Kiewit, BE @ Pukkelpop

09/06 – Orlando, FL @ The Social

09/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

09/08 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

09/09 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

09/11 – Richmond, VA @ The National

09/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

09/14 – Boston, MA @ Paradise

09/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

09/18 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount

09/19 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

09/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave

09/22 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

09/23 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

09/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

09/26 – Detroit, MI @ St Andrews

09/28 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts

09/29 – Nashville, TN @ Exit IN

09/30 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

10/12 – San Diego, CA @ Belly Up

10/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre

10/14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

10/16 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

10/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

10/18 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox

10/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

10/21 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

10/22 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar

10/24 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

10/25 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

10/26 – Houston, TX @ Heights Theater

10/27-29 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Music Experience