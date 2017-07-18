The Black Angels’ video for “I’d Kill For Her” is inspired by German music TV: Watch

Nothing says psychedelia like visual trails. Those wavy lines that seem to ripple away from every moving object often diffuse a sense of both wonder and fear. In a strange way, that makes them a perfect match for The Black Angels’ track “I’d Kill For Her”.
Coming from the Austin psych rockers’ recent Death Song album, the track is about the allure of a woman who only leads you down a dark, dangerous path. She was so loaded/ and mesmerizing,” go the lyrics. “I had to follow/ Her black horizon.” It’s that sort of ominous attraction that makes the bleeding visuals of the “I’d Kill For Her” video such a perfect match — even if the origin of the clip was far less sinister.
“Inspired by the German music program Beat Club and our live performance with The Mustachio Light Show, this provides the viewer with a glimpse from life’s other side,” the band’s Christian Bland tells Consequence of Sound of the Bob Mustachio-directed clip. The other side is certainly a trip, so take a look up above.
The Black Angels will be on tour through Europe in September with support from A Place to Bury Strangers. Find the complete itinerary below.
The Black Angels 2017 Tour Dates:
09/06 – Athens, GR @ Piraeus Academy
09/07 – Thessaloniki, GR @ Principal Club
09/09 – Helsinki, FI @ Tavastia
09/11 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand
09/12 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret
09/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset
09/15 – Maastricht, NL @ Muziekgieterij
09/18 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks
09/19 – Brussels, BE @ AB Ballroom
09/20 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
09/22 – London, UK @ Forum
09/23 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool International Festival of Psychedelia
09/25 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3
09/26 – Birmingham, UK @ Institute 2
09/27 – Bristol, UK @ Trinity
09/29 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale
09/30 – Cologne, DE @ Luxor
10/01 – Berlin, DE @ Colobiatheatre