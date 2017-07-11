The Breeders announce first tour in three years

Despite the promise of new music back in 2014, The Breeders haven’t released an album since 2008’s Mountain Battles. They also haven’t been on the road since talk of a new record surfaced, though, so there’s always the chance they’ve been fine tuning the fresh material in the interim. If that’s the case, we might be hearing it sooner rather than later, as the band has just announced a run of fall tour dates.

(Read: The 10 Greatest Supergroups of All Time)

The alternative icons’ first tour in three years will kick off October 15th in Scotland. Before the end of the month, they’ll be in St. Paul, Minnesota to start the US leg with a spot opening for Arcade Fire. Their own headlining stretch will then run from November 1st in Detroit to the 13th in Los Angeles, with stops in Boston, New York, and Seattle in between.

Find The Breeders’ complete itinerary below.

The Breeders 2017 Tour Dates:

10/15 – Glasgow, UK @ ABC

10/16 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

10/17 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 2

10/18 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

10/22 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg Max

10/23 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix

10/24 – Berlin, DE @ Heimathafen

10/25 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

10/27 – Paris, FR @ Gaite Lyrique

10/29 – St. Paul, MN @ XCEL Energy Centre *

11/01 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick

11/03 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

11/04 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

11/05 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

11/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11/08 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

11/09 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox at Market

11/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

11/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

* = w/ Arcade Fire