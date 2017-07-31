The Districts unveil soaring new track “Salt”: Stream

Philly quartet The Districts are preparing to return with their upcoming album, Popular Manipulations, on August 11th through Fat Possum. So far, they’ve teased the full-length with a trio of new songs: “Ordinary Day”, “If Before I Wake”, and “Violet”. Today, the rock outfit has unveiled yet another new track, “Salt”.

Taking cues from “If Before I Wake”, the reverberating “Salt” has a glossy sound buoyed by sparkling synths, but with scaled back guitars this time around. Frontman Rob Grote’s soaring vocals rise above the fray with contemplative lyrics like, “Thought you were hopeful/ The last of the glow/ Until you burn out/ Until we burn out.” Hear it below.

The Districts are currently in the midst of an extensive tour in support of the follow-up to 2015’s A Flourish and a Spoil, which includes dates with My Morning Jacket and appearances at Lollapalooza in Chicago and Montreal’s Osheaga. Find the most up-to-date itinerary below.

The Districts 2017 Tour Dates:

08/03 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/06 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music Festival

08/07 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

08/10 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live *

08/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

08/12 – North Adams, MA @ Mass MoCA *

08/16 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

08/18 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

08/25 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

08/26 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

08/27 – Hull, UK @ Fruit

08/29 – Newcastle, UK @ Cluny

08/30 – Edinburgh, UK @ Caves

08/31 – Glasgow, UK @ King Tuts

09/02 – Bristol, UK @ The Downs

09/03 – Cambridge, UK @ Portland Arms

09/05 – Nottingham, UK @ Bodega

09/06 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

09/07 – Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach

09/11 – Brighton, UK @ Haunt

09/13 – Paris, FR @ Petit Bain

09/14 – Monthey, CH @ Pont Rouge

09/15 – Milan, IT @ Serraglio

09/17 – Darmstadt, DE @ Golden Leaves Festival

09/18 – Zurich, CH @ Werk 21

09/19 – Munich, DE @ Strom

09/20 – Vienna, AT @ Flex

09/22 – Berlin, DE @ Musik & Frieden

09/24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

09/25 – Brussels, BE @ Rotonde

09/27 – Hannover, DE @ Faust

09/29 – Nuremberg, DE @ Club Stereo

09/30 – Dortmund, DE @ Way Back When Festival

10/04 – Philadelphia @ Tower Theatre

* = w/ My Morning Jacket