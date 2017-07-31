The Districts unveil soaring new track “Salt”: Stream

Philly quartet The Districts are preparing to return with their upcoming album, Popular Manipulations, on August 11th through Fat Possum. So far, they’ve teased the full-length with a trio of new songs: “Ordinary Day”, “If Before I Wake”, and “Violet”. Today, the rock outfit has unveiled yet another new track, “Salt”.
Taking cues from “If Before I Wake”, the reverberating “Salt” has a glossy sound buoyed by sparkling synths, but with scaled back guitars this time around. Frontman Rob Grote’s soaring vocals rise above the fray with contemplative lyrics like, “Thought you were hopeful/ The last of the glow/ Until you burn out/ Until we burn out.” Hear it below.
The Districts are currently in the midst of an extensive tour in support of the follow-up to 2015’s A Flourish and a Spoil, which includes dates with My Morning Jacket and appearances at Lollapalooza in Chicago and Montreal’s Osheaga. Find the most up-to-date itinerary below.
The Districts 2017 Tour Dates:
08/03 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/06 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music Festival
08/07 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
08/10 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live *
08/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
08/12 – North Adams, MA @ Mass MoCA *
08/16 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
08/18 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
08/25 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
08/26 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
08/27 – Hull, UK @ Fruit
08/29 – Newcastle, UK @ Cluny
08/30 – Edinburgh, UK @ Caves
08/31 – Glasgow, UK @ King Tuts
09/02 – Bristol, UK @ The Downs
09/03 – Cambridge, UK @ Portland Arms
09/05 – Nottingham, UK @ Bodega
09/06 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
09/07 – Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach
09/11 – Brighton, UK @ Haunt
09/13 – Paris, FR @ Petit Bain
09/14 – Monthey, CH @ Pont Rouge
09/15 – Milan, IT @ Serraglio
09/17 – Darmstadt, DE @ Golden Leaves Festival
09/18 – Zurich, CH @ Werk 21
09/19 – Munich, DE @ Strom
09/20 – Vienna, AT @ Flex
09/22 – Berlin, DE @ Musik & Frieden
09/24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
09/25 – Brussels, BE @ Rotonde
09/27 – Hannover, DE @ Faust
09/29 – Nuremberg, DE @ Club Stereo
09/30 – Dortmund, DE @ Way Back When Festival
10/04 – Philadelphia @ Tower Theatre
* = w/ My Morning Jacket