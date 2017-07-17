The Horrors share spooky new video for “Machine”: Watch

On September 22nd, The Horrors return with their first album in three years, V. Today, as a preview, they’ve unveiled the music video for lead single “Machine”.

Helmed by director Jon Emmony, it’s a spooky clip based on the concept of computer simulation. Here, creatures both of this world and not are spliced together using technology. Many slither and float around, their thorns and tentacles almost alien-like, and The Horrors’ harsh and industrial “Machine” makes for the perfect backdrop. Watch it up above.

In a statement, Emmony spoke at length about the visual:

“The creatures, formed from sections cut and twisted from insects, crustaceans and bone are arranged in sculptural compositions inspired by artists such as Hieronymus Bosch; finding the surreal within mixed forms and scales. The movement for the creatures is powered through generated simulations – randomised numbers and splines are generated and the position of each creature along these splines are calculated; seemingly without reason but born from the choices of software.

If left, taken away from an edit, the creatures would continue to exist and their movements would evolve. Simulated hair adapts to changing wind speeds and directions, again manipulated by randomised mathematics. For me this was an exciting way to create digital imagery as having an element of control removed and then decided by a computer seemed fitting with the track. Machines inside machines.”

Along with the new clip, the group has announced a trio of US tour dates for September. The shows follow The Horrors’ short stint supporting Depeche Mode and precede a UK tour.

The Horrors 2017 Tour Dates:

09/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Spaceland Block Party

09/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade NYC

09/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade NYC

10/16 – Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall

10/17 – Dublin, IE @ Tivoli

10/19 – Glasgow, UK @ QMU

10/20 – Newcastle, UK @ Newcastle University

10/21 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds University

10/22 – Liverpool, UK @ Academy 1

10/24 – Birmingham, UK @ Institute

10/25 – Bristol, UK @ Bierkeller

10/26 – Cambridge, UK @ The Junction

10/28 – Brighton, UK @ Acca

10/29 – London, UK @ Koko