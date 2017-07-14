The Kickback return with sophomore album, Weddings and Funerals: Stream

Today, Chicago’s The Kickback have released their sophomore full-length, Weddings & Funerals. Apple Music and Spotify users can stream it in full below.

The album follows their 2015 debut, Sorry All Over the Place, and clocks in at 10 tracks. It was produced by Grammy-winning producer, engineer, and mixer Dennis Herring (Modest Mouse, Elvis Costello). Frontman Billy Yost has described the record as a “one-sided view of someone trying to work through a divorce,” as it was written in the wake of his recent marital split.

However, as our very own Randall Colburn writes in his effusive review of the album, the music “resonates as something more upbeat” and features an “eccentric” tone. “There’s a manic quality to the songs, the sense that Yost is ping-ponging along a spectrum of emotions as complementary as they are disparate.”

Weddings & Funerals Artwork:

Weddings & Funerals Tracklist:

01. Will T

02. I Taste My Own Blood

03. Vision Board

04. Rube

05. Dating Around

06. Pale King

07. False Jeopardy

08. Hot Chlorine

09. Reptile Fund

10. Latest Obsession

The Kickback are currently touring through September in support of Weddings & Funerals, including a stop at Pygmalion Festival. Consult the full schedule below.

The Kickback 2017 Tour Dates:

07/14 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Saint

07/15 – Rehoboth Beach, DE @ Dogfish Head Brewpub

07/16 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

07/18 – Raleigh, NC @ Pour House

07/19 – Charlotte, NC @ The Evening Muse

07/20 – Charleston, SC @ Royal American

07/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Vinyl

07/22 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

07/23 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

07/25 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s

07/26 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey

07/28 – Kansas City, MO @ recordBar

08/04 – Appleton, WI @ Mile of Music Festival

08/05 – Appleton, WI @ Mile of Music Festival

08/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ HiFI

08/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

08/11 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe

08/12 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

08/16 – Horicon, WI @ Horicon Summer Concert Series

08/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry

08/19 – Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium

08/22 – Seattle, WA @ High Dive *

08/23 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

08/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Brick & Mortar

08/26 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

08/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Resident

08/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ Beauty Bar

08/31 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

09/01 – Denver, CO @ Lion’s Lair

09/02 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Icon Lounge

09/09 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Bears Block Party

09/23 – Champaign-Urbana, IL @ Pygmalion Festival

* = w/ Black Ferns & SharkLegs