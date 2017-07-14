The Kickback return with sophomore album, Weddings and Funerals: Stream

Today, Chicago’s The Kickback have released their sophomore full-length, Weddings & Funerals. Apple Music and Spotify users can stream it in full below.
The album follows their 2015 debut, Sorry All Over the Place, and clocks in at 10 tracks. It was produced by Grammy-winning producer, engineer, and mixer Dennis Herring (Modest Mouse, Elvis Costello). Frontman Billy Yost has described the record as a “one-sided view of someone trying to work through a divorce,” as it was written in the wake of his recent marital split.
However, as our very own Randall Colburn writes in his effusive review of the album, the music “resonates as something more upbeat” and features an “eccentric” tone. “There’s a manic quality to the songs, the sense that Yost is ping-ponging along a spectrum of emotions as complementary as they are disparate.”
Weddings & Funerals Artwork:
Weddings & Funerals Tracklist:
01. Will T
02. I Taste My Own Blood
03. Vision Board
04. Rube
05. Dating Around
06. Pale King
07. False Jeopardy
08. Hot Chlorine
09. Reptile Fund
10. Latest Obsession
The Kickback are currently touring through September in support of Weddings & Funerals, including a stop at Pygmalion Festival. Consult the full schedule below.
The Kickback 2017 Tour Dates:
07/14 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Saint
07/15 – Rehoboth Beach, DE @ Dogfish Head Brewpub
07/16 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
07/18 – Raleigh, NC @ Pour House
07/19 – Charlotte, NC @ The Evening Muse
07/20 – Charleston, SC @ Royal American
07/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Vinyl
07/22 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
07/23 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
07/25 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s
07/26 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey
07/28 – Kansas City, MO @ recordBar
08/04 – Appleton, WI @ Mile of Music Festival
08/05 – Appleton, WI @ Mile of Music Festival
08/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ HiFI
08/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
08/11 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe
08/12 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
08/16 – Horicon, WI @ Horicon Summer Concert Series
08/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry
08/19 – Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium
08/22 – Seattle, WA @ High Dive *
08/23 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
08/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Brick & Mortar
08/26 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
08/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Resident
08/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ Beauty Bar
08/31 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
09/01 – Denver, CO @ Lion’s Lair
09/02 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Icon Lounge
09/09 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Bears Block Party
09/23 – Champaign-Urbana, IL @ Pygmalion Festival
* = w/ Black Ferns & SharkLegs