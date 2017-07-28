The Killers announce 2018 North American tour

The Killers have lined up a North American tour in support of their upcoming album, Wonderful Wonderful. The early 2018 trek kicks off in Toronto on January 5th and includes stops at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and Madison Square Garden in New York as well as Staples Center in Los Angeles.

In the months prior, The Killers are due to headline several American festivals, including Chicago’s Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits Music Festival, and New Orleans’ Voodoo Music Experience. A UK tour is also scheduled for November. See the full itinerary below.

Wonderful Wonderful is out September 22nd. Earlier this evening, The Killers released its latest single, “Run For Cover”, which you can stream here.

The Killers 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

10/08 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/15 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/20-22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Lost Lake Festival

10/27-29 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Music Experience

11/06 – Birmingham, UK @ Genting Arena

11/07 – Birmingham, UK @ Genting Arena

11/10 – Newcastle, UK @ Metro Radio Arena

11/13 – Manchester, UK @ Arena

11/14 – Manchester, UK @ Arena

11/16 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

11/17 – Belfast, IE @ SSE Arena

11/19 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

11/20 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro

11/21 – Aberdeen, UK @ GE Arena

11/23 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

11/25 – Sheffield, UK @ Arena

11/27 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

11/28 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

01/05 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

01/06 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

01/07 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

01/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

01/10 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

01/12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

01/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

01/15 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

01/16 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

01/17 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

01/21 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

01/23 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

01/24 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock LIve

01/30 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center

02/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

02/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

02/05 – Broomfield, CO @ 1st Bank Center

02/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena