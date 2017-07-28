The Killers announce 2018 North American tour

The Killers have lined up a North American tour in support of their upcoming album, Wonderful Wonderful. The early 2018 trek kicks off in Toronto on January 5th and includes stops at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and Madison Square Garden in New York as well as Staples Center in Los Angeles.
In the months prior, The Killers are due to headline several American festivals, including Chicago’s Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits Music Festival, and New Orleans’ Voodoo Music Experience. A UK tour is also scheduled for November. See the full itinerary below.
Wonderful Wonderful is out September 22nd. Earlier this evening, The Killers released its latest single, “Run For Cover”, which you can stream here.
The Killers 2017-2018 Tour Dates:
08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
10/08 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/15 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/20-22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Lost Lake Festival
10/27-29 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Music Experience
11/06 – Birmingham, UK @ Genting Arena
11/07 – Birmingham, UK @ Genting Arena
11/10 – Newcastle, UK @ Metro Radio Arena
11/13 – Manchester, UK @ Arena
11/14 – Manchester, UK @ Arena
11/16 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
11/17 – Belfast, IE @ SSE Arena
11/19 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
11/20 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro
11/21 – Aberdeen, UK @ GE Arena
11/23 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
11/25 – Sheffield, UK @ Arena
11/27 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
11/28 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
01/05 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
01/06 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell
01/07 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
01/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
01/10 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
01/12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
01/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
01/15 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
01/16 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
01/17 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
01/21 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center
01/23 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
01/24 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock LIve
01/30 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center
02/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
02/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
02/05 – Broomfield, CO @ 1st Bank Center
02/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena