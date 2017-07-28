The Killers premiere new single “Run For Cover”: Stream

The Killers are set to release a new album called Wonderful Wonderful. It’s due out September 22nd.

Of the album’s 10 tracks, The Killers previously previewed “The Man” as the first single. Now, they’ve offered a second teaser in “Run for Cover”. Listen below.

Wonderful Wonderful is the band’s fifth album and follows 2012’s Battle Born. Check out the newly revealed tracklist below.

Wonderful Wonderful Tracklist:

01. Wonderful Wonderful

02. The Man

03. Rut

04. Life to Come

05. Run for Cover

06. Tyson vs. Douglas

07. Some Kind of Love

08. Out of My Mind

09. The Calling

10. Have All the Songs Been Written