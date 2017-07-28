The Killers premiere new single “Run For Cover”: Stream

The Killers are set to release a new album called Wonderful Wonderful. It’s due out September 22nd.
Of the album’s 10 tracks, The Killers previously previewed “The Man” as the first single. Now, they’ve offered a second teaser in “Run for Cover”. Listen below.
Wonderful Wonderful is the band’s fifth album and follows 2012’s Battle Born. Check out the newly revealed tracklist below.
Wonderful Wonderful Tracklist:
01. Wonderful Wonderful
02. The Man
03. Rut
04. Life to Come
05. Run for Cover
06. Tyson vs. Douglas
07. Some Kind of Love
08. Out of My Mind
09. The Calling
10. Have All the Songs Been Written