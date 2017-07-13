The Kills’ Alison Mosshart sings on Foo Fighters’ new album Concrete and Gold

Photos by Nathan Dainty // Killian Young

Foo Fighters teased several special guests who feature on their new album, Concrete and Gold. We recently learned Boyz II Men’s Shawn Stockman sings on the title track. Now comes word of another prominent contributor, and she definitely falls more in line with the type of rock ‘n’ roll guests you’d expect to hear on a Foo Fighters record.

The Kills’ Alison Mosshart has showed up onstage for several of Foo Fighters’ recent festival gigs in Europe, dueting with Dave Grohl on a new song called “La Dee Da”. While onstage in Portugal this past weekend, Grohl let it slip that Mosshart also appears on the album. In fact, according to Stereogum, Mosshart sings on a “bunch” of Concrete and Gold tracks.

Watch Foo Fighters and Mosshart perform “La Dee Da”:

Foo Fighters’ ninth album to date, Concrete and Gold is out September 15th.